 Rajasthan Accident Video: Speeding Scorpio Flips 4 Times After Driver Loses Control While Overtaking Tractor Trolley
Rajasthan Accident Video: Speeding Scorpio Flips 4 Times After Driver Loses Control While Overtaking Tractor Trolley

A speeding car overturned and flipped several times while overtaking a tractor trolley on Thursday. The incident was caught on CCTV and the dramatic video also surfaced online. The video shows a speeding white-coloured Scorpio coming from behind and, in the pursuit to overtake a tractor, it turned turtle and flipped four times.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Accident Video: Speeding Scorpio Flipped 4 Times After Driver Loses Control While Overtaking Tractor Trolley (Screengrab) | X

Bikaner: A tragic incident surfaced from Rajasthan's Bikaner, where a speeding car overturned and flipped several times while overtaking a tractor trolley on Thursday. The incident was caught on CCTV and the dramatic video also surfaced online.

According to reports, the accident occurred after the driver of the car lost control. The video shows a speeding white-coloured Scorpio coming from behind and, in the pursuit to overtake a tractor, it turned turtle and flipped four times. Huge plumes of dust could also be seen in the viral clip.

Video Of The Incident:

It is not known whether the driver of the car survived the crash. At the time of the incident, there was nobody on the road.

SUV Flipped Multiple Times In Gorakhpur:

A similar incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur last week, where a speeding Bolero SUV travelling from Varanasi suddenly lost control and collided with a Tata Magic commercial vehicle ahead. The impact was so severe that the Bolero became airborne and flipped five to six times at high speed before coming to rest on the road. The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh: Car Flipped Several Times After Driver Opens Doors At 100Kmph To Spit Gutka; 1 Dead, 3...
article-image

After the car’s multiple flips, the car managed to stand upright. The driver of the SUV fled from the scene. The incident took place on the Gorakhpur-Varanasi four-lane highway.

