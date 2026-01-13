 'This Normalisation Of Injustice Must Stop': Mehbooba On Five Employees’ Termination
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'This Normalisation Of Injustice Must Stop': Mehbooba On Five Employees’ Termination

'This Normalisation Of Injustice Must Stop': Mehbooba On Five Employees’ Termination

Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti criticised the termination of five government employees over alleged terror links, calling it arbitrary and a form of collective punishment. The dismissals, ordered by LG Manoj Sinha, include a teacher, technician, lineman, forest employee and a driver accused of being an overground worker linked to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen group based handler.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 07:56 PM IST
article-image
Mehbooba Mufti | Photo: ANI

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday criticised Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s decision to terminate the services of five government employees for their alleged links with banned terrorist organisations, calling the move “arbitrary” and unjust.

In a post on X, Mufti said such actions had been “dangerously normalised” in the Union Territory. “This isn’t just about the employee. Behind every ‘termination’ is a family pushed into darkness and a form of collective punishment with entire households condemned overnight by draconian Government of India policies that mock the rule of law and discard due process,” she wrote, adding that the “normalisation of injustice must stop.”

Her remarks came a day after the Lieutenant Governor ordered the dismissal of five employees accused of having active associations with proscribed militant outfits.

Read Also
'Mehbooba Mufti Also Got Burqa Removed,' Says Omar Abdullah Amid Nitish Hijab Row
article-image

According to official sources, those terminated include a government school teacher, a laboratory technician, an assistant lineman, an employee of the Forest Department and a driver working in the Health and Medical Education Department.

FPJ Shorts
'Very Dirty And Really Unhealthy..': Mia Blichfeldt Blasts Indian Open Organisers For Unhygienic Courts In Viral Video
'Very Dirty And Really Unhealthy..': Mia Blichfeldt Blasts Indian Open Organisers For Unhygienic Courts In Viral Video
PMC Elections 2026: Panvel Municipal Corporation Ready For January 15 Civic Polls With 656 Voting Centres
PMC Elections 2026: Panvel Municipal Corporation Ready For January 15 Civic Polls With 656 Voting Centres
Makar Sankranti 2026: Bombay HC Slams Maharashtra Govt Inaction Over Nylon Manja Menace, Orders Strict Action
Makar Sankranti 2026: Bombay HC Slams Maharashtra Govt Inaction Over Nylon Manja Menace, Orders Strict Action
Mumbai Crime: Ghatkopar Police Book Co-Op Credit Society Director, Manager For ₹5.39 Lakh Cheating Case
Mumbai Crime: Ghatkopar Police Book Co-Op Credit Society Director, Manager For ₹5.39 Lakh Cheating Case

Reports said the driver, currently lodged in Central Jail, Srinagar, has been identified as an indexed overground worker of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and was allegedly in sustained contact with a Pakistan-based handler.

The administration has maintained that the action was taken in the interest of national security.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'This Normalisation Of Injustice Must Stop': Mehbooba On Five Employees’ Termination
'This Normalisation Of Injustice Must Stop': Mehbooba On Five Employees’ Termination
Magh Mela 2026: Preparations In Place For Makar Sankranti Dip At Sangam; Over 1 Crore Pilgrims...
Magh Mela 2026: Preparations In Place For Makar Sankranti Dip At Sangam; Over 1 Crore Pilgrims...
India To Take Up ₹3.25 Lakh Crore Deal For 114 Rafale Jets
India To Take Up ₹3.25 Lakh Crore Deal For 114 Rafale Jets
Delhi Police Freeze ₹1.9 Crore Of ₹14.85 Crore In Digital Arrest Scam Targeting Elderly NRI...
Delhi Police Freeze ₹1.9 Crore Of ₹14.85 Crore In Digital Arrest Scam Targeting Elderly NRI...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 13, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 13, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...