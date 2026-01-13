VIDEO: Fire Breaks Out At Narayan Dham Camp In Prayagraj Magh Mela, 15 Tents Gutted

A massive fire broke out on Tuesday evening at the Narayan Dham camp in Sector-5 of the Prayagraj Magh Mela, engulfing at least 15 tents and around 20 shops and triggering panic among pilgrims staying at the site.

According to officials, the blaze was so intense that flames and thick smoke were visible from nearly three kilometres away, leading to chaos among the Kalpvasis residing in the camp. More than 50 devotees were staying in the 15 tents set up at the Narayan Dham camp.

As the fire spread rapidly, police personnel deployed at the site immediately informed the fire department. Within 10 minutes, multiple fire tenders reached the spot and firefighting operations were launched. In total, five to six fire brigade vehicles were pressed into service to control the blaze.

Local police, saints and volunteers coordinated rescue efforts and safely evacuated all pilgrims from the camp. Nearby camps were also vacated as a precautionary measure to prevent the fire from spreading further.

DCP City Prayagraj confirmed that the fire has been fully brought under control and that no casualties were reported. Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire was caused by a short circuit. Further inquiry into the incident is underway.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s close aide, Satua Baba, also reached the site and reviewed the situation with officials.