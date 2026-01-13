 VIDEO: Fire Breaks Out At Narayan Dham Camp In Prayagraj Magh Mela, 15 Tents Gutted
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: Fire Breaks Out At Narayan Dham Camp In Prayagraj Magh Mela, 15 Tents Gutted

VIDEO: Fire Breaks Out At Narayan Dham Camp In Prayagraj Magh Mela, 15 Tents Gutted

A massive fire engulfed 15 tents and about 20 shops at Narayan Dham camp in Prayagraj Magh Mela, causing panic among over 50 pilgrims. Flames were visible three kilometres away. Fire tenders controlled the blaze within minutes. All devotees were evacuated safely. Officials confirmed no casualties; preliminary probe suggests short circuit as cause of fire.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 08:32 PM IST
article-image

A massive fire broke out on Tuesday evening at the Narayan Dham camp in Sector-5 of the Prayagraj Magh Mela, engulfing at least 15 tents and around 20 shops and triggering panic among pilgrims staying at the site.

According to officials, the blaze was so intense that flames and thick smoke were visible from nearly three kilometres away, leading to chaos among the Kalpvasis residing in the camp. More than 50 devotees were staying in the 15 tents set up at the Narayan Dham camp.

As the fire spread rapidly, police personnel deployed at the site immediately informed the fire department. Within 10 minutes, multiple fire tenders reached the spot and firefighting operations were launched. In total, five to six fire brigade vehicles were pressed into service to control the blaze.

Local police, saints and volunteers coordinated rescue efforts and safely evacuated all pilgrims from the camp. Nearby camps were also vacated as a precautionary measure to prevent the fire from spreading further.

FPJ Shorts
PMC Elections 2026: Panvel Municipal Corporation Steps Up Voter Awareness With Marathon And Model Polling Station
PMC Elections 2026: Panvel Municipal Corporation Steps Up Voter Awareness With Marathon And Model Polling Station
Crypto Use In Smuggling Surges, USDT Replacing Hawala Networks: DRI Flags Rising Enforcement Challenge
Crypto Use In Smuggling Surges, USDT Replacing Hawala Networks: DRI Flags Rising Enforcement Challenge
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Attends Dahi-Chura Feast At Vijay Kumar Sinha’s Residence On Makar Sankranti
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Attends Dahi-Chura Feast At Vijay Kumar Sinha’s Residence On Makar Sankranti
'Very Dirty And Really Unhealthy..': Mia Blichfeldt Blasts Indian Open Organisers For Unhygienic Courts In Viral Video
'Very Dirty And Really Unhealthy..': Mia Blichfeldt Blasts Indian Open Organisers For Unhygienic Courts In Viral Video
Read Also
'Thand Lagi Hai…': UP Constable After Caught 'Drunk’ At Magh Mela In Prayagraj; Video Goes Viral
article-image

DCP City Prayagraj confirmed that the fire has been fully brought under control and that no casualties were reported. Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire was caused by a short circuit. Further inquiry into the incident is underway.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s close aide, Satua Baba, also reached the site and reviewed the situation with officials.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Fire Breaks Out At Narayan Dham Camp In Prayagraj Magh Mela, 15 Tents Gutted
VIDEO: Fire Breaks Out At Narayan Dham Camp In Prayagraj Magh Mela, 15 Tents Gutted
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Attends Dahi-Chura Feast At Vijay Kumar Sinha’s Residence On Makar Sankranti
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Attends Dahi-Chura Feast At Vijay Kumar Sinha’s Residence On Makar Sankranti
'This Normalisation Of Injustice Must Stop': Mehbooba On Five Employees’ Termination
'This Normalisation Of Injustice Must Stop': Mehbooba On Five Employees’ Termination
Magh Mela 2026: Preparations In Place For Makar Sankranti Dip At Sangam; Over 1 Crore Pilgrims...
Magh Mela 2026: Preparations In Place For Makar Sankranti Dip At Sangam; Over 1 Crore Pilgrims...
India To Take Up ₹3.25 Lakh Crore Deal For 114 Rafale Jets
India To Take Up ₹3.25 Lakh Crore Deal For 114 Rafale Jets