6 Delhi Ministers Seek Ex-CM Atishi’s Disqualification, Write To Speaker

AAP MLA Atishi | X @ians_india

Six ministers of the Delhi government have demanded the termination of Leader of Opposition Atishi’s membership from the Legislative Assembly and submitted a letter in this regard to the Speaker. Cabinet minister Kapil Mishra reiterated the demand during a press conference on Tuesday, stating that the matter would be pursued further.

Mishra alleged that Atishi had made objectionable remarks during the Assembly proceedings on January 6 while a discussion was underway on the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das and Bhai Dayala. He claimed that her words hurt religious sentiments and undermined the dignity of the House, describing the act as “unforgivable.”

He also alleged that Atishi has remained absent from the Assembly and public forums since the incident, despite the Speaker repeatedly asking her to clarify her position in the House. Mishra added that on January 7, the Speaker read out the statement verbatim in the House and no member raised objections at the time.

The minister further accused the Punjab government and Punjab Police of misusing resources to suppress the matter, alleging that false FIRs were filed outside Delhi and attempts were made to intimidate individuals.

Mishra appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to remain neutral and urged Atishi to appear before the public, apologise, and face the privilege committee and legal process.