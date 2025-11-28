'Looking Forward To Welcoming G.O.A.T': Telangana CM Revanth Reddy On Lionel Messi’s Hyderabad Visit

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday expressed his delight over global football icon Lionel Messi’s upcoming visit to Hyderabad as part of the GOAT India Tour 2025.

Responding to Messi’s post on X announcing that Hyderabad has been added to the tour alongside Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi, CM Reddy said, "I look forward to welcoming and hosting G.O.A.T. Lionel Messi in #Hyderabad on December 13. It is an exciting moment for our city and for every football fan who has dreamt of seeing a legend like you on our soil."

"Hyderabad is ready to host him with warmth, pride and the spirit that defines our people," he added.

Hyderabad will witness the ‘Revanth Reddy 9 vs Lionel Messi 10’ match, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal on 13 December 2025, according to The Hindu.

CM Reddy’s team will take on the side led by Messi. Reddy will wear jersey number 9, while Messi will sport his iconic number 10, The Hindu reported. The World Cup winner is expected to feature in a 7v7 exhibition match, followed by musical performances.

Messi’s India Tour

Messi is on a three-day tour of India, covering four cities. While venues in Kolkata, New Delhi, and Mumbai had already been confirmed, Hyderabad was announced as an additional venue at midnight on Thursday.