'Vijay Wants To Do Politics From Home,' DMK Leader Elangovan On TVK Chief Meeting Karur Stampede Victims' Kin At Mamallapuram Hotel

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam spokesperson TKS Elangovan (L) & TVK Chief Vijay (R)

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Monday criticised Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay for holding a meeting with families of victims who had died in the Karur stampede at a hotel in Mahabalipuram (Mamallapuram).

Forty-one people were killed and over 50 others were injured in a stampede at a political rally held by Vijay in Karur on September 27 this year. The incident occurred at Velusamypuram on the Karur-Erode Highway, after a large crowd gathered for a political rally.

Elangovan said the TVK Chief lacks the courtesy to visit and console the affected people at their residences and instead wanted to do "politics from home."

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: On TVK chief and Actor Vijay meeting the family members of those who died in the Karur stampede, DMK Spokesperson TKS Elangovan says, "The affected people are meeting Vijay today because they are coming to his place. Vijay has no courtesy to go to… pic.twitter.com/61mKe1RURy — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2025

"The affected people are meeting Vijay today because they are coming to his place. Vijay has no courtesy to go to their houses and inquire about them and pacify them. Vijay's politics is different. He wants to do politics from home and does not want to go to the people...," Elangovan said.

Early this morning, TVK leaders started arriving at the hotel in Mahabalipuram (Mamallapuram) to meet with the family members of the Karur stampede victims.

Among the 41 people who died in the Karur stampede included 18 women, 15 men, five girls, and five boys. Thirty-four victims were from the Karur district, two each from the Erode, Tiruppur, and Dindigul districts, and one from the Salem district.

The Supreme Court of India has already ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the case.

A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and NV Anjaria also ordered a three-member committee, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi, to monitor the CBI probe and ensure that the investigation into the tragedy is independent and impartial.

