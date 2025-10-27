UP Shocker: Woman Given Expired Glucose At Government Hospital In Lucknow, Family Creates Uproar; Video

Woman Given Expired Glucose At Government Hospital In Lucknow, Family Creates Uproar | X/@azizkavish

A woman admitted for delivery at a government hospital in Kakori, Lucknow, was administered expired glucose, causing her condition to deteriorate soon after. The incident triggered panic among her family members, who stopped the nurse midway and recorded a video of the incident while calling the police to the spot.

The incident took place at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kakori. According to reports, the woman had undergone surgery on Saturday and both she and her newborn were initially stable. However, on Sunday morning, a nurse allegedly administered an expired glucose drip. Soon after the glucose was given, the woman’s health worsened, and she had to be referred to Queen Mary Hospital for further treatment.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As the patient’s condition deteriorated, her family checked the glucose bottle and discovered that it had expired. Furious, they confronted the nurse, stopped the drip, and demanded her name while filming the entire episode. The nurse, seen in the video, repeatedly apologized and claimed that the woman’s blood pressure was normal. “It was a mistake,” she can be heard saying.

Police arrived at the scene after receiving information from the family. The agitated relatives insisted on strict action against the nurse and refused to accept any mediation attempts. “Who are you to make us compromise? Let her name be revealed,” one of the family members was heard saying.

Some family members even alleged that other patients at the hospital were also being administered expired glucose.

Hospital Superintendent Confirms Incident

Hospital Superintendent Dr. K.D. Mishra confirmed the incident, saying, “The patient’s relative, Neeraj Srivastava, filed a complaint regarding the use of expired glucose. Upon investigation, the complaint was found to be true. The staff nurse was at fault and appropriate action will be taken against her.”

The incident has raised serious questions about negligence and quality control in government-run health centres, especially in maternity wards where patients are most vulnerable.