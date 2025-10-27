 Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Welcomes Election Commission’s Likely Move For Special Voters’ List Revision
PTIUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 04:42 PM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | ANI

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said his government will welcome the Election Commission's move to carry out a special intensive revision (SIR) in the state.

The EC is scheduled to address a press conference later in the day in New Delhi and is likely to announce the SIR of the voters' list in several states.

"I don't know the topic of the press meet. However, whatever instruction we receive from the EC, we will work accordingly," Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of an official function here.

"If SIR is announced nationwide, definitely we will welcome it. We have already conveyed our view to the central government in this regard," he added.

The poll panel is likely to announce the first phase of SIR, in which 10 to 15 states will be covered, including those going to assembly polls in 2026.

Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry are scheduled to go to polls next year.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

