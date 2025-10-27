On Camera: Bihar Man Climbs High-Tension Tower In Telangana, Jumps Off After Dramatic Standoff

In a shocking incident in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district, a man from Bihar climbed a high-tension tower in Abdullapurmet on Monday, triggering high drama that lasted for over an hour. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The footage shows the man attempting to evade police and electricity officials who had climbed the tower to rescue him. At one point, he was seen hanging from a high-voltage wire while one of the officials tried to pull him to safety. However, the man struggled to free himself from the official’s grip, lost his balance, and fell from a great height, striking the tower’s bars before hitting the ground.

Although authorities had placed a safety net below the tower, he fell through it and crashed to the ground. The man sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors later confirmed that his condition was stable.

According to police, the man, identified as a native of Bihar, had climbed the tower for reasons yet to be ascertained. Emergency services, including a 108 ambulance and medical staff, were deployed at the site during the rescue attempt.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the motive behind the man’s actions.