 Muzaffarnagar Drama: Youth Turns 'Viru' From Sholay, Climbs Electric Tower Over Love Dispute; Police Rescue – VIDEO
The incident reminded of a scene from the super hit Bollywood movie "Sholay", in which Dharmendra climbs the water tank to convince Mausi ji and Hema Malini for marriage. The youth took the extreme step after he got to know that his girlfriend was marrying someone else.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 01:14 AM IST
article-image
(Representative pic) | FPJ

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh), September 23: In a dramatic incident, a ypung man climbed an electric tower over love affair in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. The incident reminded of a scene from the super hit Bollywood movie "Sholay", in which Dharmendra climbs the water tank to convince 'Mausi ji' and Hema Malini for marriage. The youth took the extreme step after he got to know that his girlfriend was marrying someone else.

The youth was caught on camera climbing the tower and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the crowd gathered on the spot is trying to convince the youth to climb down the tower. The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday in Kasampur village of Muzaffarnagar.

High-Voltage Drama

There are reports that the youth climbed the tower and was shouting from the top, demanding that he should be allowed to marry his girlfriend. He repeatedly said that he will not climb down unless his wish is fulfilled. The drama continued for some time and the villagers panicked and decided to call the police to get the situation under control.

article-image

Police Action

The villagers dialled 112 police team to rescue the youth. The police arrived at the spot and tried to calm the man, however, he refused to come down for nearly two hours. The situation remained tense as the police and the villagers feared that the youth might harm himself.

Youth Rescued

After a long struggle, the police was able to convince the youth and climb down safely. The man was rescued without injury and the situation was brought under control.

