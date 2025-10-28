'Straight Out Of Movie Scene!' Malaysian Female Bodyguards Show Off Epic Move While Escorting VIPs At Asean Summit | WATCH | X @Manasisplaining

A video from the ongoing ASEAN Summit 2025 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Center has gone viral, showcasing two Malaysian female bodyguards executing an impressive move while escorting high-profile dignitaries.

In the now-trending clip, the two women dressed in all-black tactical attire with masks are seen performing a coordinated maneuver that has left viewers in awe. As a convoy of luxury cars begins to move, the duo simultaneously leaps onto one of the vehicles from opposite sides with precision timing, positioning themselves on the car’s podium while maintaining perfect balance as it drives ahead.

WATCH VIDEO:

The display of skill, sleek moves, and confidence has earned widespread praise online, with netizens calling it a “heroic” and “cinematic” moment straight out of an action movie. Many admired how seamlessly the move was executed, reflecting the elite training and discipline.

While the ASEAN Summit regularly features heavy security due to the presence of top leaders and officials from across Southeast Asia, it’s rare for such behind-the-scenes moments to gain public attention. This year, however, the spotlight seems to have shifted to these fearless women who embodied power-moves while performing their duties.

ASEAN Summit 2025

The 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and related summits began in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Sunday under the theme "Inclusivity and Sustainability." Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not travel to Malaysia but instead attended the ASEAN summit virtually on Sunday.

In a social media post on Thursday, PM Modi said that he held a conversation with his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, and congratulated him on Malaysia assuming the ASEAN Chairmanship.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his wishes for the success of the upcoming Summits and reaffirmed his commitment to further deepening the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.