 Gunman Accused Of Killing US Cop Crashes Into Police Car During High-Speed Chase In California; Video Viral
Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab | X/@rawsalerts

California: A shocking incident has come to light from Rancho Cucamonga, California. A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy was shot dead and a dramatic video of the suspect being knocked out is circulating widely on social media.

The incident occurred at around 12:37 p.m. on Monday, when deputies were called to Hollyhock Drive following reports of a man aiming a gun at a woman. As officers arrived, the suspect opened fire, striking Deputy Andrew Nunez, who later succumbed to his injuries.

CCTV footage of the suspect fleeing on the bike has surfaced on social media.

The dramatic chase came to a violent end when an unmarked sheriff’s vehicle deliberately struck the motorcycle in what law enforcement officials described as a “pursuit intervention technique”, a controlled maneuver used to halt dangerous pursuits. The suspect was thrown from the bike. As soon as he fell on the ground he was nabbed. The suspect's identity has not yet been released.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital after the crash. Officials confirmed that he is in stable condition and under police watch. Once doctors declare him fit for discharge, police will formally arrest and charge him with murder.

