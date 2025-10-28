Gunman Accused Of Killing US Cop Crashes Into Police Car During High-Speed Chase In California; Video Viral

Screengrab | X/@rawsalerts

California: A shocking incident has come to light from Rancho Cucamonga, California. A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy was shot dead and a dramatic video of the suspect being knocked out is circulating widely on social media.

The incident occurred at around 12:37 p.m. on Monday, when deputies were called to Hollyhock Drive following reports of a man aiming a gun at a woman. As officers arrived, the suspect opened fire, striking Deputy Andrew Nunez, who later succumbed to his injuries.

Nunez had served with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department for six years. He is survived by his pregnant wife and their two-year-old daughter.

The gunman fled the scene on a motorcycle, sparking a multi-agency pursuit that stretched across several motorways. During the chase, the suspect reportedly reached speeds of over 150 miles per hour along the 210 Freeway as police attempted to nab him.

CCTV footage of the suspect fleeing on the bike has surfaced on social media.

The dramatic chase came to a violent end when an unmarked sheriff’s vehicle deliberately struck the motorcycle in what law enforcement officials described as a “pursuit intervention technique”, a controlled maneuver used to halt dangerous pursuits. The suspect was thrown from the bike. As soon as he fell on the ground he was nabbed. The suspect's identity has not yet been released.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The suspect was taken to a local hospital after the crash. Officials confirmed that he is in stable condition and under police watch. Once doctors declare him fit for discharge, police will formally arrest and charge him with murder.