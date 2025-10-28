Charlie Kirk's Daughter Reacts Joyfully As She Spots His Roadside Banner, 'I See Daddy', Tear-Jerking Video Goes Viral | X @nicksortor

A deeply emotional video has gone viral on social media, showing the young daughter of late American conservative activist Charlie Kirk reacting with pure joy after spotting a banner of her father outside the Turning Point USA (TPUSA) headquarters.

In the now-viral clip, shared reportedly by Kirk’s wife Erika Kirk, the little girl can be seen sitting in a car as they approach the TPUSA building. The moment she catches sight of a large banner featuring her father, she lights up and exclaims, “I see Daddy! Charlie Kirk!” Her innocent excitement is melting hearts of viewers around the world.

WATCH VIDEO:

🚨 WATCH: Charlie Kirk’s young daughter sees a banner for her dad while pulling into TPUSA HQ, and reacts with joy



“I see Daddy! Charlie Kirk!” ❤️



Keep praying for the Kirks 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/uHQ3rpiuh4 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 27, 2025

The touching video quickly gained traction across social media platforms, with thousands of users expressing both sorrow and warmth at the child’s reaction. One user wrote, "This is like a sucker punch to the gut. God Bless Charlie's sweet little girl, his baby boy, and the love of his life, Erika."

While one commented, "Oh, this broke me. There are so many videos that you could tell she was a daddy‘s girl, and Charlie just loved her to pieces. As it should be. Bless her heart."

Another user commented, "It’s beautiful, but absolutely heartbreaking. To see that pure, innocent joy of recognizing her daddy, and knowing he can’t physically be there to hug her. Love truly never dies, it just takes on the most painful forms."

Though Charlie Kirk’s passing remains a sensitive topic, his legacy continues to live on through the organization he founded and the people he inspired. The viral video serves as a tender glimpse into the human side of public figures and the lasting bond between parent and child one that even time and loss cannot diminish.