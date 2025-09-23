Sinclair ABC Stations Refuse To Air 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Despite Disney's Reinstatement Of Show After Suspension Over Charlie Kirk Remarks | X/@jimmykimmellive

Los Angeles: Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, will return to air on Tuesday, September 23, ending a suspension imposed after his on-air comments about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Disney, the parent company of ABC, confirmed on Monday, September 22, that it had taken the show off air last week, describing Kimmel’s comments as “ill-timed and thus insensitive”. The broadcaster said it held several days of talks with the host before agreeing to bring the programme back, according to a report by BBC.

Nexstar's official statement on Jimmy Kimmel Live suspension | X/@abcnetwork

Sinclair refuses to air show

The controversy began after Kimmel's September 15 monologue, in which he criticised Donald Trump supporters' reaction to Kirk's death and mocked the president's own response. Brendan Carr, the Trump-appointed chairperson of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), later warned ABC and Disney could face regulatory consequences.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Several major station groups moved quickly to distance themselves from the show. Nexstar announced it would no longer carry Kimmel “for the foreseeable future”, while broadcaster Sinclair replaced the late-night slot with news programming. Sinclair said the remarks were “inappropriate and deeply insensitive at a critical moment for our country”. Both companies said talks with ABC were ongoing.

However, despite Disney's fresh statement to reinstate the show, Sinclair, in an official statement on Tuesday, said, "Beginning Tuesday night, Sinclair will be preempting Jimmy Kimmel Live! across our ABC affiliate stations and replacing it with news programming. Discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show’s potential return."

Have a look at their statement here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

US President Trump praised the suspension, suggesting certain networks should have their licences revoked, but avoided commenting on the reinstatement when questioned on Monday.

Move received criticism over 'free speech'

The suspension drew strong criticism from unions, civil liberties groups and fellow television hosts, who said Disney had bowed to political pressure. Writers’ and actors’ guilds joined protests in California, while the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) called it a blow to free expression.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Hundreds of actors and industry figures, including Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston, Meryl Streep and Robert De Niro, signed a letter condemning the decision as a “dark moment for freedom of speech”.

Anna Gomez, the sole Democrat on the FCC, also weighed in, accusing the regulator of intimidation and welcoming Disney’s decision to restore the programme.

Kimmel, who has presented the show since 2003, is yet to speak publicly about the suspension.