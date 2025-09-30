 Pakistan Blast VIDEO: CCTV Footage Shows Exact Moment Of Explosion That Killed 10 & Injured 32 In Quetta
The impact of the explosion was so powerful that it was heard across Model Town and adjoining areas, shattering the windows of nearby houses and buildings, according to local media reports.

Shashank Nair
Updated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 03:08 PM IST
Quetta: Around ten people were reportedly killed and 32 others injured after a powerful blast struck Quetta in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Tuesday afternoon. The bomb went off near the Frontier Constabulary (FC) Headquarters on Zarghun Road in Quetta.

According to Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, 10 people were killed in the explosion, including five people who died on the spot and five others who succumbed to injuries wile undergoing treatment. Two FC personnel were also reportedly injured in the gunfire and blast.

Shortly afterwards, gunfire was also heard in the area, spreading panic and fear among residents. Rescue teams and police personnel rushed to the scene, and the area has been cordoned off for a search operation, Pakistan’s Aaj News reported.

CCTV footage capturing the exact moment of the blast has surfaced on social media. The footage shows a sudden explosion on a busy road, with flames and smoke briefly obscuring the camera's view.

The blast took place as an explosive-laden vehicle took a turn from Model Town towards Hali Road, near the FC headquarters, Dawn reported, quoting Muhammad Baloch, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Special Operations Quetta.

Fearing mass casualties, a state of emergency has also been declared in hospitals across the city. Authorities have also launched an detailed probe to determine the nature of the blast.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast, but suspicion is expected to fall on separatist outfits active in insurgency-hit Balochistan. 

