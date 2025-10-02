Dr Jane Goodall, World-Renowned Primatologist & Conservationist, Passes Away At 91 | X @UN

New Delhi: Tributes poured in on Thursday as the world mourned the loss of legendary primatologist Dr Jane Goodall, who died at the age of 91 of natural causes in California, where she was part of a speaking tour in the US.

A statement on her Facebook page announced, "The Jane Goodall Institute has learned this morning, Wednesday, October 1, 2025, that Dr. Jane Goodall DBE, UN Messenger of Peace and Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, has passed away due to natural causes."

"Dr. Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world," the statement said.

The passing of the world-renowned British primatologist, who was known for her pioneering chimpanzee field research and tireless environmental advocacy, leaving an indelible mark on conservation efforts worldwide, was mourned by many.

United Nations' Tweet

In a post on X, the United Nations said it was mourning the loss of Goodall and highlighted the legacy the scientist left behind.

"Today, the UN family mourns the loss of Dr. Jane Goodall. The scientist, conservationist and UN Messenger of Peace worked tirelessly for our planet and all its inhabitants, leaving an extraordinary legacy for humanity and nature."

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio's Message

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who had a deep friendship with Dr Goodall as they shared a passion for animal conservation, said in a heartfelt note, “Today we have lost a true hero for the planet, an inspiration to millions, and a dear friend.

The Oscar-winning star wrote, “Jane Goodall devoted her life to protecting our planet and giving a voice to the wild animals and the ecosystems they inhabit. Her groundbreaking research on Chimpanzees in Tanzania transformed our understanding of how our closest relatives live, socialise, and think - reminding us that we are deeply connected not only to Chimpanzees and the other great apes, but to all life.”

Encyclopaedia Britannica's Tweet

Dr Goodall’s passing was also mourned by Encyclopaedia Britannica which posted its tribute on X stating that the primatologist was among the few people in the world to earn a Ph.D. without an undergraduate degree and it turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

"It was thought that her lack of formal academic training would allow her to remain unbiased by traditional thought and study the chimps with an open mind. It worked," Encyclopaedia Britannica said in a post on X along with Dr Goodall’s picture.

Dr Goodall remained active in her chosen line of work until days before her death and was busy in a speaking tour of the US when she passed away.

