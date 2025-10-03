'Pak Must Be Held Accountable': India Strongly Reacts To Deadly Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir - VIDEO

Randhir Jaiswal | ANI

New Delhi: India has reacted strongly to the unrest in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK), blaming Pakistan's oppressive policies and systematic exploitation of resources for the ongoing turmoil. The unrest has resulted in 12 deaths and over 150 injuries in the region.

In its first reaction on the fresh unrest in Pakistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the brutality by Pakistani police on civilians in POK and reinforced its claim that the territory was under Pakistan's "forcible" and "illegal occupation".

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during the weekly press briefing responding to a question, said, "We have seen reports on protests in several areas of Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir, including brutalities by Pakistani forces on innocent civilians."

"We believe that it is a natural consequence of Pakistan’s oppressive approach and systemic plundering of resources from these territories, which remain under its forcible and illegal occupation. Pakistan must be held accountable for its horrific human rights violations", he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The protest in POK stems from the Shehbaz Sharif government's failure to address these demands, which include the elimination of reserved seats in PoJK--12 legislative seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees settled in Pakistan were abolished.

In addition to political reforms, protesters are also calling for urgent economic relief measures such as slashing electricity tariffs, providing subsidised wheat flour, and ending perks for government officials. They are further demanding free education and health facilities for the people of PoJK.

Read Also VIDEO Shows Pakistan Police Brutally Assaulting Journalists During Raid At Islamabad Press Club Amid...

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier on Thursday, police in the capital city of Islamabad stormed the National Press Club (NPC), where several media personnel were manhandled and brutally assaulted by the police on Thursday.