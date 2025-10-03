 'Pak Must Be Held Accountable': India Strongly Reacts To Deadly Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Pak Must Be Held Accountable': India Strongly Reacts To Deadly Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir - VIDEO

'Pak Must Be Held Accountable': India Strongly Reacts To Deadly Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir - VIDEO

In its first reaction on the fresh unrest in Pakistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the brutality by Pakistani police on civilians in POK and reinforced its claim that the territory was under Pakistan's "forcible" and "illegal occupation".

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 06:22 PM IST
article-image
Randhir Jaiswal | ANI

New Delhi: India has reacted strongly to the unrest in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK), blaming Pakistan's oppressive policies and systematic exploitation of resources for the ongoing turmoil. The unrest has resulted in 12 deaths and over 150 injuries in the region.

In its first reaction on the fresh unrest in Pakistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the brutality by Pakistani police on civilians in POK and reinforced its claim that the territory was under Pakistan's "forcible" and "illegal occupation".

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during the weekly press briefing responding to a question, said, "We have seen reports on protests in several areas of Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir, including brutalities by Pakistani forces on innocent civilians."

"We believe that it is a natural consequence of Pakistan’s oppressive approach and systemic plundering of resources from these territories, which remain under its forcible and illegal occupation. Pakistan must be held accountable for its horrific human rights violations", he added.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Four Bodies Recovered, 9 Still Missing After Idol Immersion Mishap In Agra’s Kheragarh - VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh News: Four Bodies Recovered, 9 Still Missing After Idol Immersion Mishap In Agra’s Kheragarh - VIDEO
Mumbai: ₹500-Crore Bhagwati Hospital In Borivali To Open By December After Delays
Mumbai: ₹500-Crore Bhagwati Hospital In Borivali To Open By December After Delays
Pune News: Parks To Remain Open Till Midnight On Kojagiri Pournima
Pune News: Parks To Remain Open Till Midnight On Kojagiri Pournima
Hundreds Gather Outside MHADA Pune Office Opposing Integrated Development Plan - VIDEOS
Hundreds Gather Outside MHADA Pune Office Opposing Integrated Development Plan - VIDEOS

The protest in POK stems from the Shehbaz Sharif government's failure to address these demands, which include the elimination of reserved seats in PoJK--12 legislative seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees settled in Pakistan were abolished.

In addition to political reforms, protesters are also calling for urgent economic relief measures such as slashing electricity tariffs, providing subsidised wheat flour, and ending perks for government officials. They are further demanding free education and health facilities for the people of PoJK.

Read Also
VIDEO Shows Pakistan Police Brutally Assaulting Journalists During Raid At Islamabad Press Club Amid...
article-image

Earlier on Thursday, police in the capital city of Islamabad stormed the National Press Club (NPC), where several media personnel were manhandled and brutally assaulted by the police on Thursday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: Four Bodies Recovered, 9 Still Missing After Idol Immersion Mishap In Agra’s...

Uttar Pradesh News: Four Bodies Recovered, 9 Still Missing After Idol Immersion Mishap In Agra’s...

Transnational Organised Crime A Concern For Both India & Canada: Ministry Of External Affairs -...

Transnational Organised Crime A Concern For Both India & Canada: Ministry Of External Affairs -...

CBI Arrests Defence Accounts Auditor And Railway Official In Two Separate Bribery Cases

CBI Arrests Defence Accounts Auditor And Railway Official In Two Separate Bribery Cases

‘Will Wipe Out Pakistan If It Does Not Stop Terrorism’: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi -...

‘Will Wipe Out Pakistan If It Does Not Stop Terrorism’: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi -...

'Everyone Knows Who Was Behind It’: HD Deve Gowda Hints At DK Shivakumar’s Role In Prajwal...

'Everyone Knows Who Was Behind It’: HD Deve Gowda Hints At DK Shivakumar’s Role In Prajwal...