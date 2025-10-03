Video: Drunken Men Storm Out Of Auto-Rickshaw, Attack Rival Group With Sticks In Telangana’s Mancherial; Police Seize Vehicle | X/@telugscribe

Telangana: A violent street clash in Telangana's Mancherial district, has gone viral after a video surfaced on social media showing one group of men launching an attack on another with sticks from an auto-rickshaw.

The incident reportedly took place just after midnight on October 3 in the Mandamarri area under the jurisdiction of Mandamarri Police Station, according to Telugu Scribe.

Have a look at the viral video here:

What's happening in the video?

The footage shows chaos breaking out on a street lined with shops and parked vehicles. People were seen running, chasing each other and swinging sticks, while an auto-rickshaw and bikes tipped over during the scuffle. As per local media reports, witnesses said the brawl was triggered by two groups under the influence of alcohol. Locals who attempted to intervene were left panicked as the attackers fled the scene.

Police confirmed that the auto-rickshaw used in the assault has been seized and an investigation has been launched, as per the report.

Rising concerns over gang violence

The incident has reignited concerns over gang-related violence in the region. Reports indicate that inter-state gangs have been exploiting railway routes for crimes such as thefts from ATMs, shops and homes. Residents have called for enhanced surveillance and stricter registration of non-local workers to help authorities track potential offenders.

Law enforcement has also been urged to improve security around financial institutions and step up monitoring in vulnerable neighbourhoods. The Mancherial clash adds to a series of violent episodes that have highlighted gaps in policing and public safety measures in the district.