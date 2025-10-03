 Assam Govt Orders Judicial Inquiry Into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Mysterious Death
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAssam Govt Orders Judicial Inquiry Into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Mysterious Death

Assam Govt Orders Judicial Inquiry Into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Mysterious Death

The inquiry will be conducted by a judicial commission headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court and will examine the circumstances that led to the artist’s untimely demise.

Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 09:50 PM IST
article-image
Zubeen Garg |

Guwahati: The Assam government has ordered a judicial inquiry into the mysterious death of singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday.

The inquiry will be conducted by a judicial commission headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court and will examine the circumstances that led to the artist’s untimely demise.

Zubeen Garg died on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore. He had travelled to the country to attend the fourth edition of the North East India Festival, an event organised by cultural entrepreneur Shyamkanu Mahanta and his company. His sudden passing shocked the state and triggered widespread demands for a transparent probe into the incident.

Prior to ordering the judicial inquiry, the Chief Minister had constituted a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Special DGP M. P. Gupta to look into the case. The SIT has been carrying out investigations for the past weeks and has already made arrests in connection with the case.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 2 History-Sheeters Arrested For Attacking 52-Year-Old Man With Broken Bottle In Mulund
Mumbai Crime: 2 History-Sheeters Arrested For Attacking 52-Year-Old Man With Broken Bottle In Mulund
PM Modi To Inaugurate Navi Mumbai Airport, Metro Line 3 And Youth Skill Program During Mumbai Visit On October 8–9
PM Modi To Inaugurate Navi Mumbai Airport, Metro Line 3 And Youth Skill Program During Mumbai Visit On October 8–9
Mumbai Metro 3 News: First Pics Of Jagannath Shankar Seth Metro Station That Will Boost North–South Connectivity; See Here
Mumbai Metro 3 News: First Pics Of Jagannath Shankar Seth Metro Station That Will Boost North–South Connectivity; See Here
2019 Gadchiroli Naxal Attack Case: NIA Court Frames MCOCA Charges Against 4 Remaining Accused
2019 Gadchiroli Naxal Attack Case: NIA Court Frames MCOCA Charges Against 4 Remaining Accused

Four people linked to Garg’s Singapore visit and the festival were taken into custody. They include festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer’s manager Siddhartha Sharma, musician Shekharjyoti Goswami and singer Amritprabha Mahanta. Charges of culpable homicide, criminal conspiracy and negligence were initially brought against them, with the SIT later adding murder charges against two of the accused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan To Hold First Meeting With Floor Leaders On October 7

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan To Hold First Meeting With Floor Leaders On October 7

Jammu & Kashmir: Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended From October 5–7 Amid IMD Weather Advisory

Jammu & Kashmir: Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended From October 5–7 Amid IMD Weather Advisory

Bihar Cabinet Approves Land Acquisition For Saharsa & Bhagalpur Airports

Bihar Cabinet Approves Land Acquisition For Saharsa & Bhagalpur Airports

Bhupinder Singh Hooda Named Leader Of Opposition In Haryana Assembly

Bhupinder Singh Hooda Named Leader Of Opposition In Haryana Assembly

'FIRs Registered In 2026 To Be Resolved Within 3 Years Under New Laws': Union Home Minister Amit...

'FIRs Registered In 2026 To Be Resolved Within 3 Years Under New Laws': Union Home Minister Amit...