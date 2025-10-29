 Madhya Pradesh Govt To Launch UPSC-Style Unified Exam, 2 Lakh New Posts Planned
The Madhya Pradesh government announced plans to create 2 lakh new jobs through a unified UPSC-style exam and new police recruitment board. It sanctioned thousands of Anganwadi posts, raised DA to 55%, and resolved long-pending pay and pension issues. CM Mohan Yadav emphasized employee welfare as key to the state’s progress.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 02:47 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Govt To Launch UPSC-Style Unified Exam, 2 Lakh New Posts Planned | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal: In a boost to career prospects, the Madhya Pradesh government is coming up with a detailed plan to create 200,000 new posts through fresh recruitment drives.

Details

A streamlined single examination, modelled on the UPSC pattern, will replace multiple tests for various positions. For the police department, a dedicated recruitment board is being established to fill 20,000 vacancies, with the process already underway.

Furthermore, 476 new Anganwadi supervisor posts have been sanctioned, and a digital recruitment drive for 19,504 Anganwadi workers and assistants marks a first in the state.

The state government is forming a committee to introduce a unified pension scheme for employees appointed on or after January 1, 2005, to eliminate pension disparities.

A new commission of retired senior officers will resolve salary discrepancies, grade pay anomalies, and designation issues across cadres.

Yadav announced the resolution of the nine-year-old house rent allowance dispute and assured promotions for nearly 400,000 eligible officers and employees once court hurdles are cleared.

Dearness allowance has been raised to 55 per cent - matching central levels - with arrears paid in five instalments from June to October 2025.

Speaking at the Diwali get-together organised by the State Employees Union at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Park in the Secretariat, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav stressed that government success is impossible without employee cooperation.

“The role of officers and employees is paramount in the state’s development. Their happiness is the foundation of our progress,” he said, calling them the true implementers of every public welfare scheme.

On housing, 366 Smart City residences have been allotted, with over 300 more ready for single-click allocation.

As the government approaches two years in office, Yadav pledged continued employee-centric decisions.

“We stand with you at every step,” he affirmed, urging prompt grievance redressal and duty commitment to accelerate Madhya Pradesh’s all-around advancement through cooperation.

The festive event resonated with enthusiasm as employees welcomed the sweeping reforms.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

