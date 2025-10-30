NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025 Registration Ends Today At exams.nta.nic.in/swayam; Last Chance To Apply NOW

NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025 Registration Ends Today |

NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025 Registration: The registration period for the NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025 will end today, October 30, 2025, according to the National Testing Agency. The direct application link for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds may be found on the NTA SWAYAM official website at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/.

NTA SWAYAM 2025 July Semester Registration: Key date and details

Last date for registration: October 30, 2025

Last date for fee payment: October 31, 2025

Correction window: November 1 to November 3, 2025

Exam dates: December 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2025

Shift timings:

- First shift: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

- Second shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

NTA SWAYAM 2025 July Semester Registration: Website to apply

exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/

exams.nta.nic.in/

NTA SWAYAM 2025 July Semester Registration: Required document

During the application procedure, candidates must upload all supporting documentation in the designated formats.

The candidate's signature, a recent photo, and other pertinent documents must be clearly and legibly scanned.

Photograph:

- Recent passport-size photo (colour or black & white)

- Should show 80% of the face against a white background

- File size: 10 KB to 200 KB

- Format: JPG or JPEG

Signature:

- File size: 10 KB to 50 KB

- Format: JPG or JPEG

PwD/PwBD/UDID Certificate (if applicable):

- Upload a scanned copy in PDF format

- File size: 50 KB to 300 KB

NTA SWAYAM 2025 July Semester Registration: Application fees

General (UR) category: ₹750 for one course, ₹600 per additional course

Gen-EWS/OBC-(NCL)/SC/ST/PwD/PwBD categories: ₹500 for one course, ₹400 per additional course

Mode of payment: Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI

NTA SWAYAM 2025 July Semester Registration: Steps to register

The procedures listed below can be used by candidates who want to apply for the exam:

Step 1: Go to exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/, the official NTA SWAYAM website.

Step 2: On the home site, click the registration link for the NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025.

Step 3: Candidates will need to input their registration information on a new page.

Step 4: After that, sign in to the account.

Step 5: Complete the application and pay the application cost.

Step 6: Download the confirmation sheet by clicking "Submit."

Step 7: Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.

Direct link to apply

Candidates who are experiencing difficulties submitting their online applications should contact the NTA Helpdesk by phone at 011-40759000 or by email at swayam@nta.ac.in.