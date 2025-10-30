 LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Declared At licindia.in; Here’s How To Check Your Score Online
LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Declared At licindia.in; Here's How To Check Your Score Online

LIC has announced the AAO Prelims Result 2025 on its official website, licindia.in. The exam was held on October 3, 2025. Candidates can check results online.

Updated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 10:00 AM IST
LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025: The LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 has been released by the Life Insurance Corporation of India. Applicants who took the Assistant Administrative Officers preliminary test can access the direct link via LIC's official website at licindia.in. This hiring campaign will fill 350 positions inside the company.

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025: Exam details

On October 3, 2025, the preliminary exam was conducted. There were four sessions for the exam. The preliminary exam was an online, objective test. Three sessions comprised the test: English language, quantitative aptitude, and reasoning ability.

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025: Steps to check the result

All applicants who took the test can use the easy steps listed below to view the results:

Step 1: Go to licindia.in, LIC's official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the careers link.

Step 3: A fresh page will open once more.

Step 4: On the opened page, click the LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 link.

Step 5: Candidates will be able to view the results on a different page.

Step 6: Download the page and save a physical copy in case you need it later.

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025: Final selection of Main Exam and Interview

Candidates must meet the requirements in each section independently, and there will be no deductions.

The final merit list for selection will not include the results of the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I). Only the Main Examination scores will be taken into account for interview shortlisting. The final merit list of candidates will be determined by adding the scores from the main exam and the interview.

Candidates can visit LIC's official website for further information.

