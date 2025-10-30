Kerala DHSE Releases Plus One And Plus Two Exam Timetable 2026 At dhsekerala.gov.in; Check Complete Schedule Here

Canva

Kerala DHSE Releases Plus One & Plus Two Exam Timetable 2026: The schedule for the Kerala Board Plus One and Plus Two Examinations 2026 has been formally issued by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala. The comprehensive schedule may now be found at dhsekerala.gov.in, the DHSE's official website.

The official announcement states that the Kerala Board Class 11 (Plus One) and Class 12 (Plus Two) exams will be held from March 5 to March 27, 2026, and March 6 to March 28, 2026, respectively.

Kerala DHSE Releases Plus One & Plus Two Exam Timetable 2026: Exam schedule

DHSE Kerala Second Year Higher Secondary Examination Timetable – March 2026

March 6 (Friday): Physics, Sociology, Anthropology

March 7 (Saturday): Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics

March 10 (Tuesday): Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English

March 12 (Thursday): Part II Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology

March 17 (Tuesday): Mathematics, Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology

March 19 (Thursday): Economics, Electronic Systems

March 24 (Tuesday): Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature

March 26 (Thursday): Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy

March 28 (Saturday): Part I English

Art Subjects – Second Year Higher Secondary Examination (March 2026)

March 6 (Friday): Main

March 7 (Saturday): Subsidiary

March 12 (Thursday): Part II Languages

March 17 (Tuesday): Sanskrit

March 19 (Thursday): Literature

March 24 (Tuesday): Aesthetic

March 28 (Saturday): Part I English

Kerala DHSE Art Subjects – First Year Higher Secondary Examination (March 2026)

March 5 (Thursday): Part I English (AN)

March 9 (Monday): Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy (AN)

March 11 (Wednesday): Part II Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology (AN)

March 13 (Friday): Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English (AN)

March 16 (Monday): Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature (AN)

March 18 (Wednesday): Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics (AN)

March 23 (Monday): Physics, Sociology, Anthropology (AN)

March 25 (Wednesday): Economics, Electronic Systems (AN)

March 27 (Friday): Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology (FN)

March 27 (Friday): Mathematics (AN)

Kerala DHSE Releases Plus One & Plus Two Exam Timetable 2026: Steps to download exam schedule

Applicants can get the Kerala Plus One exam schedule 2026 from the official website by following the instructions listed here:

Step 1: Go to dhsekerala.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Click the "Higher Secondary Examination March 2026 – Timetable" link on the homepage.

Step 3: The PDF schedule will appear on the screen.

Step 4: After downloading, print it out for your records.

Kerala DHSE Releases Plus One & Plus Two Exam Timetable 2026: Important instruction

Schools must inform students about the exam dates well in advance to ensure proper preparation.

Practical exams for both classes will be conducted before the written exams.

A detailed exam schedule will be released soon by the Directorate.

Schools must strictly follow all guidelines related to exam conduct and evaluation procedures.

The DHSE has emphasised fairness and transparency in the entire examination process.