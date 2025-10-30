CSIR UGC NET December 2025: NTA Opens Correction Window Till November 1 At csirnet.nta.nic.in; Check Editable Fields And Fees

CSIR UGC NET December 2025 | Canva

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: The correction window for the December 2025 session of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) has been opened by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who have already submitted their applications have till November 1, 2025 (11:50 pm) to make any necessary modifications using the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

This correction service gives candidates one last chance to check and change their information prior to the test, as the Joint CSIR UGC NET online application procedure recently closed.

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Exam details

Exam date: December 18, 2025

Subjects included:

- Chemical Sciences

- Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences

- Life Sciences

- Mathematical Sciences

- Physical Sciences

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Correction Window Details:

Details are subject to change as per official guidelines.

Candidates can review and edit specific fields during the correction window.

Examination city cannot be changed once it has been allotted.

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Editable fields include

Name of the candidate

Date of birth

PwD (Persons with Disabilities) status and category

Address and contact details

Educational qualifications

Exam paper selection

Test cities of choice

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Fee Correction Details

Applicants may need to pay an additional fee if changes made during correction affect their category or any fee-dependent details.

For example, changing from OBC (NCL) to General category requires paying the difference in application fee.

Revised fee structure (as per official notice):

- General category: ₹1,150

- General-EWS and OBC-NCL: ₹600

- SC/ST and PwD categories: ₹325

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Steps to make the correction

To make changes to their application, candidates can do the following:

Step 1: Go to csirnet.nta.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Enter your password and application number to log in.

Step 3: Carefully go over the application form and make any necessary changes.

Step 4: In accordance with the modifications, pay the extra charge.

Step 5: Verify all information again and send in the updated form.

Step 6: For future use, download and store the confirmation page.

The NTA has made it clear that there will be no more possibilities and that this is a one-time correctional facility. Therefore, before submitting the final version of their applications, candidates must carefully evaluate them.

The test establishes eligibility for PhD, Lectureship, and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) admittance to Indian universities and research centres.