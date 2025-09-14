 Israeli PM's Son Avner Netanyahu Ends Engagement After Wedding Postponements
Israeli PM's Son Avner Netanyahu Ends Engagement After Wedding Postponements

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 03:09 PM IST
article-image

Avner Netanyahu, youngest son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has officially ended his engagement to Amit Yardeni following two war-related wedding cancellations spanning nearly a year, as per Hebrew media reports.

The 30-year-old Netanyahu called off his two-year relationship with Yardeni after what reports described as needing "time to think," subsequently relocating from their shared residence to separate accommodation. The couple, engaged in mid-2024, had initially scheduled their November 2024 nuptials before security concerns forced the first postponement.

The original ceremony was delayed after a Hezbollah drone strike targeted one of the Prime Minister's private residences, raising fears the wedding could become a potential target during Israel's multifront conflict. The couple rescheduled for June 16 this year, only to face a second cancellation when Israel's surprise military strikes on Iranian nuclear and military installations triggered a 12-day missile exchange just two days prior.

Home Front Command restrictions subsequently prohibited all public gatherings nationwide, forcing the wedding's indefinite suspension. The ceremony had already attracted controversy, with anti-government activists planning simultaneous demonstrations near the venue, sparking national debate about security and political tensions.

Extensive security preparations included iron roadblocks, barbed wire installations, and planned airspace closures except for police aircraft. Prime Minister Netanyahu previously drew criticism for suggesting his family bore personal costs during wartime, referencing the postponements.

Avner maintains a relatively low public profile compared to his controversial older brother Yair, who resides primarily in Miami, Florida.

