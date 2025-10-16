PIB Fact Check Refutes Claim About Raising Public Sector Retirement Age To 65

PIB fact check | X/@PIBFactCheck

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit on Thursday debunked reports claiming that the government is considering raising the retirement age for public sector employees to 65. For most central government employees in India, the standard retirement age is 60.

"Several articles claim that the government has announced a new policy to increase the retirement age for public sector employees to 65 years," PIB said on X.

"This claim is fake. The Government of India has not announced any such decision," PIB added. PIB also advises citizens to verify such information through credible sources only.

Earlier in 2020, another similar piece of fake news had emerged. The false claim stated that the retirement age for public sector employees would be reduced to 50 due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.

About PIB

PIB works with the objective of busting fake news on social media. ‘PIBFactCheck’ is a verified handle on Twitter that continuously monitors trending messages on social media platforms and conducts a comprehensive review of its contents to bust fake news.