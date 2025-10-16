 CBI Arrests Punjab DIG Bhullar From Mohali In 'Corruption' Case
Bhullar, who is son of former Punjab DGP Mehal Singh Bhullar, had joined Ropar range as DIG in November, last year, while he was posted as Patiala range DIG prior to that and was actively involved in the state government's ``war against drugs'' campaign in Ropar range.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 08:33 PM IST
article-image
CBI Arrests Punjab DIG Bhullar From Mohali In 'Corruption' Case | Facebook/Patiala Police

Chandigarh: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI of Thursday arrested deputy inspector general (DIG), Ropar range, of Punjab police, Harcharan Singh Bhullar, from his Mohali office in connection with an alleged corruption case.

According to information, one more private person was also nabbed by the CBI team in case, details about which were awaited.

According to sources, Bhullar was accused of taking Rs 4 lakh bribe every month.

Sources said that besides Bhullar’s office, his residence and other locations in Mohali and nearby Panchkula city, were also searched.

Notably, the CBI which acted on a complaint from a scrap dealer from Fatehgarh, ensured that no personnel of Punjab police on deputation were part of its team which nabbed Bhullar, so as to rule out any leakage of information.

Bhullar, who is son of former Punjab DGP Mehal Singh Bhullar, had joined Ropar range as DIG in November, last year, while he was posted as Patiala range DIG prior to that and was actively involved in the state government’s ``war against drugs’’ campaign in Ropar range.

A 2007-batch IPS officer, Bhullar, had held several key positions in the state and also headed the special investigation team (SIT) which questioned Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia in an ongoing drug smuggling case.

