 Who Is Harcharan Singh Bhullar, Punjab DIG Caught Red-Handed By CBI Taking ₹5 Lakh Bribe?
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWho Is Harcharan Singh Bhullar, Punjab DIG Caught Red-Handed By CBI Taking ₹5 Lakh Bribe?

Who Is Harcharan Singh Bhullar, Punjab DIG Caught Red-Handed By CBI Taking ₹5 Lakh Bribe?

DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar, a 2007-batch IPS officer, was taken into custody following allegations of corruption, leading to a CBI investigation into the case.

AditiUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 04:13 PM IST
article-image
Who Is Harcharan Singh Bhullar, Punjab DIG Caught Red-Handed By CBI Taking ₹5 Lakh Bribe? | Facebook/Patiala Police

Punjab: A senior Punjab Police officer known for his uncompromising stance against crime was arrested in a bribery case on October 16, sparking chatter across the state’s administrative and law enforcement circles.

DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar, a 2007-batch IPS officer, was taken into custody following allegations of corruption, leading to a CBI investigation into the case.

The arrest stunned many within the police department, as Bhullar was long regarded as a disciplined and upright officer. His detention also raised some uncomfortable questions about the internal mechanisms of accountability within Punjab’s policing system.

Who is DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar?

FPJ Shorts
IIT Delhi, Indian Navy Sign MoU For Crew Centred Aspects Of Warship Design
IIT Delhi, Indian Navy Sign MoU For Crew Centred Aspects Of Warship Design
BSF Constable GD Recruitment 2025 Under Sports Quota Begins At rectt.bsf.gov.in; Check Eligibility And Apply Online By November 4
BSF Constable GD Recruitment 2025 Under Sports Quota Begins At rectt.bsf.gov.in; Check Eligibility And Apply Online By November 4
India Sees 94% Rise In Child Sexual Offence Cases Under POCSO Between 2017 & 2022
India Sees 94% Rise In Child Sexual Offence Cases Under POCSO Between 2017 & 2022
Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda Meets Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Under 'Know BJP' Initiative
Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda Meets Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Under 'Know BJP' Initiative

Bhullar currently serves as a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the Punjab Police and has previously held several important positions in the force. Known for his strict administrative approach, Bhullar earned respect for his strong action against the drug mafia, organised crime, and corruption-related offences. His career had been largely viewed as a model of integrity and professional discipline until the present allegations surfaced.

Influential Family Background

Bhullar belongs to a family deeply rooted in Punjab’s police and political landscape. His father, Mehal Singh Bhullar, served as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab and was recognised for his role in anti-terrorism operations during the 1980s and 1990s.

His younger brother, Kuldeep Singh Bhullar, is a former Congress MLA. The family’s longstanding presence in public service has added weight and scrutiny to the case, with many surprised by the turn of events.

Corruption Allegations Against Bhullar

The CBI is currently probing the bribery case in which Bhullar has been named. The Aam Aadmi Party, which governs Punjab, has maintained that the case will be handled with complete transparency. Party spokesperson Baltej Pannu said that “corruption will not be tolerated at any cost” and that a thorough inquiry would follow.

Bhullar’s arrest has not only cast a shadow over a once-admired career but also placed the state’s anti-corruption stance under close public watch.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda Meets Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Under 'Know BJP' Initiative

Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda Meets Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Under 'Know BJP' Initiative

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Urges PM Modi To Raise Tamil Nadu Fishermen’s Plight With Visiting Sri Lankan...

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Urges PM Modi To Raise Tamil Nadu Fishermen’s Plight With Visiting Sri Lankan...

MEA Rebuts Donald Trump's 'Russian Oil' Claim, Says No Call Between Modi & US President

MEA Rebuts Donald Trump's 'Russian Oil' Claim, Says No Call Between Modi & US President

BSP Chief Mayawati Sets 2027 Election Roadmap, Reaffirms Party’s Ideology Of Social Transformation

BSP Chief Mayawati Sets 2027 Election Roadmap, Reaffirms Party’s Ideology Of Social Transformation

Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya Gears Up For Grand Deepotsav 2025 Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s...

Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya Gears Up For Grand Deepotsav 2025 Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s...