Karnataka Cabinet Decides To Restrict RSS Events Without Official Permission |

Bengaluru: The Karnataka cabinet has decided to ban activities of organisations like RSS, conducting public programs without prior permission of the concerned authorities.

The recent public march past parade organised by RSS in the entire state had created an outrage in the cabinet, which had a detailed discussion over the issue. Instead of trying to single out RSS, which would attract legal complications later, the cabinet decided to include other organisations also and has made the permission mandatory.

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patio said that the cabinet also decided to ban RSS activities on the lines of order promulgated by the Tamil Nadu government, banning its activities in the public places.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

''It is not just the public places and parks. We are also contemplating to ban such functions and programs being organised in schools and private places also. After studying the Tamil Nadu order, the Home Ministry will issue proper orders in this regard,'' Patil added.

Read Also Karnataka: Minister Priyank Kharge Seeks Ban On Govt Employees Participating In RSS Activities

The RSS issue had become a bone of contention between ruling Congress and opposition BJP since it RSS started celebrating its centenary. IT&BT Minister Priyank Kharge started coming down heavily on RSS and said that it should be banned. He also wrote to CM, asking him to ban RSS in Karnataka.

The BJP reacted sharply and Kharge claimed that he started getting threat calls after his letter.