 Karnataka: Minister Priyank Kharge Seeks Ban On Govt Employees Participating In RSS Activities
IANSUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka RDPR, IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge | File Pic

Bengaluru: Karnataka RDPR, IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge has written a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking a ban on the participation of government employees in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities.

He has also demanded that government officers be restricted from extending support to the RSS in any manner.

Priyank Kharge, son of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, released the letter on Thursday. Earlier, he had written another letter to the Chief Minister demanding a ban on RSS activities in public places and government-owned properties, which had stirred a huge controversy.

In his latest letter, Kharge stated, "In Karnataka, government employees are bound by Rule 5(1) of the Karnataka Civil Service (Conduct) Rules. No government employee should be a member of any political party, organisation, or association engaged in political activities, nor should they maintain any association with such entities. They are prohibited from taking part in political movements or activities connected with them, and they should not provide donations or extend any form of support."

Despite these clear directions, Kharge pointed out that in recent days, government officers and employees have been observed participating in activities organised by the RSS and its affiliated organisations.

"Against this backdrop, I urge that a circular be issued to the concerned authorities banning the participation of state government officers and employees in activities organised by the RSS and other organisations. The circular must also warn that strict disciplinary action will be initiated against violators," Kharge demanded.

The development is likely to trigger further controversy.

Earlier, the BJP had released a photo of Mallikarjun Kharge attending an RSS event in Bengaluru to counter Priyank Kharge's demand for a ban on RSS activities in public places.

Priyank Kharge, however, clarified that it is an old photo - the time when Mallikarjun Kharge was Karnataka Home Minister, and he had gone there to warn the RSS event organisers not to create communal tension.

Priyank Kharge also released a video showing how he was "abused" and "threatened" for raising his voice against the RSS.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asked Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh to look into the issue of banning RSS activities in public places, similar to the measures taken by the Tamil Nadu government.

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra has dismissed Priyank Kharge's demand as a publicity stunt.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka has declared that he himself would organise RSS activities in public places and dared the Congress-led government to take action.

