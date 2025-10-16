VIDEO: Donald Trump Confuses India With Iran In White House Speech, Claims Tariffs 'Stopped Nuclear War' With Pakistan | X Screengrab

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump appeared to mix up India with Iran while repeating the claim that his use of tariffs helped prevent a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan.

Speaking at the White House, Trump once again defended his trade policies, saying tariffs were "key to maintaining peace and ending wars" during his presidency.

Have a look at the viral clip from his address here:

BREAKING: In an insane moment, Trump calls Iran a nuclear power, and claims to have stopped a war between Pakistan and Iran. "I heard they are shooting at each other. Two nuclear powers," confusing Iran with India.



His cognitive ability is GONE.pic.twitter.com/IHChAZrny3 — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) October 15, 2025

Tariffs and ‘Ending Wars’

Responding to a question about whether the United States was entering a prolonged trade war with China, Trump said, “We have a 100 percent tariff. If we didn’t have tariffs, we would be exposed as being a nothing.” He claimed that tariffs were responsible for keeping peace across the world, asserting that they had helped end “five or six” out of “eight wars” during his presidency.

While making his point, Trump appeared to confuse India with Iran, saying he had been “in the midst of negotiating a trade deal with Iran,” while referring to an incident involving Pakistan. “As an example, if you look at Pakistan and Iran, I told them I was negotiating a trade deal with Iran, and Pakistan was going to be in line. Because of tariffs, they all wanted to negotiate much differently," he said.

Trump went on to claim that after hearing the two nations were “shooting at each other,” he warned them that if they went to war, he would impose a 200 percent tariff and ban them from doing business with the US. “Within 24 hours, the war ended. That would have been a nuclear war,” he added.

Sharif Praises Trump at Peace Summit

Trump also repeated that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had thanked him for preventing a nuclear war with India. “The Prime Minister of Pakistan got up the other day, said so beautifully, ‘You saved millions of lives,’” Trump told reporters.

🚨 SHEHBAZ SHARIF : Today again I am nominating Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Price 😀



Watch Georgia Meloni's reaction 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/QtaqTTOhxg — Times Algebra (@TimesAlgebraIND) October 13, 2025

At the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Sharif publicly praised Trump’s role in “preventing a nuclear conflict” and announced Pakistan’s decision to nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize. Calling Trump a “man of peace,” Sharif said his “untiring efforts” had made the world “a place to live with peace and prosperity.”

India, however, has maintained that the de-escalation with Pakistan came after direct military talks, with both sides reaching an understanding on May 10 to end hostilities after four days of cross-border strikes.