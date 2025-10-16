 'Old Practice Of Pakistan': India Hits Back At Islamabad Over 'Taliban Fighting On Behalf Of New Delhi' Allegation - VIDEO
In its first remarks on the week-long conflict, India voiced strong support for Afghanistan, asserting that the country had every right to exercise sovereignty over its own territory.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 08:35 PM IST
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal |

India on Thursday hit back at Pakistan, saying it was an old practice of Islamabad to blame its neighbours for its internal crises, after Pakistan’s Defence Minister alleged that the Afghan Taliban was “fighting a proxy war” on behalf of New Delhi.

Addressing the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India was keeping a close watch on the situation after a temporary ceasefire was reached between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday.

The ceasefire came following several days of intense border clashes and alleged Pakistani air strikes in Kabul and Kandahar that left dozens dead on both sides.

In its first remarks on the week-long conflict, India voiced strong support for Afghanistan, asserting that the country had every right to exercise sovereignty over its own territory.

“We are closely monitoring the situation. Pakistan harbors terrorist organizations and sponsors terrorism. It has long been Pakistan’s habit to shift blame onto its neighbours,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

“Pakistan is infuriated by Afghanistan asserting control over its own land. India remains firmly committed to Afghanistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence,” he added.

India’s firm backing of Afghanistan comes amid its efforts to recalibrate relations with the Taliban, even though New Delhi has yet to officially recognize the regime in Kabul. Nevertheless, India has announced plans to reopen its embassy in Kabul as Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi makes his maiden visit to New Delhi.

Jaiswal confirmed that India’s technical mission in Kabul would be upgraded to a full-fledged embassy “within the next few days.”

