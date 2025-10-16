 Haryana: ASI Lathar’s Last Rites Performed With Police Honours - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana: ASI Lathar’s Last Rites Performed With Police Honours - VIDEO

Haryana: ASI Lathar’s Last Rites Performed With Police Honours - VIDEO

The cremation was attended by four state ministers – Ranbir Gangwa, Krishan Lal Panwar, Shruti Choudhry, Mahipal Dhanda – deputy Speaker Krishan Middha and BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli, besides several political leaders.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 10:21 PM IST
article-image
Haryana DGP OP Singh pays tribute to the mortal remains of ASI Sandeep Lather during his last rites, at Julana in Jind on Thursday. (ANI |

Chandigarh: The cremation of Assitant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sandeep Lathar, who allegedly died by suicide on October 14 accusing late IGP Puran Kumar of corruption, was held at Lathar’s native village Julana in Haryana’s Jind district, with ceremonial police honours Thursday evening.

The cremation was attended by four state ministers – Ranbir Gangwa, Krishan Lal Panwar, Shruti Choudhry, Mahipal Dhanda – deputy Speaker Krishan Middha and BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli, besides several political leaders.

Haryana DGP O P Singh and several senior police officers attended the cremation before which a ceremonial gun salute was given to the deceased ASI Lathar on the occasion.

Other senior political leaders who attended the cremation included Congress MP Deepender Hooda, Congress Julana MLA Vinesh Phogat, INLD leaders Abhay Chautala and Rampal Majra and Jannayak Janta Party Ajay Chautala.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: SGNP Draft Zonal Master Plan Sparks Outrage Among Tribals Over Rights Violation
Mumbai News: SGNP Draft Zonal Master Plan Sparks Outrage Among Tribals Over Rights Violation
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 35-Year-Old Finance Manager Duped Of ₹5.02 Crore In Fake Online Share Trading Scam; FIR Filed
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 35-Year-Old Finance Manager Duped Of ₹5.02 Crore In Fake Online Share Trading Scam; FIR Filed
Plot To Assassinate Comedian Munawar Faruqui Foiled: Shooters Conducted Recce In Mumbai & Bengaluru
Plot To Assassinate Comedian Munawar Faruqui Foiled: Shooters Conducted Recce In Mumbai & Bengaluru
Maharashtra Launches Comprehensive Heritage Conservation Plan For Temples, Forts & Stepwells
Maharashtra Launches Comprehensive Heritage Conservation Plan For Temples, Forts & Stepwells
Read Also
BIG Update In Haryana IPS Officer Suicide Case! Another Cop Dies By Suicide, Blames IPS Y Puran...
article-image

Earlier in the day, post mortem was conducted of deceased ASI Lathar’s body at PGIMS at Rohtak where Union minister and former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar who visited the bereaved family members and assured them that the state BJP government would provide a job to the ASI Lathar’s widow besides funding children’s education.

Body of the deceased ASI was brought to the PGIMS late Wednesday night after his family allowed the police for the post-mortem following registration of an FIR in connection with Lathar’s suicide case. Lathar was part of a police team which had arrested late IPS officer Kumar's aide Sushil Kumar in a corruption case on October 6.

Subsequently, registering the FIR, the Rohtak police on Wednesday night booked Kumar’s wife and IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, her brother and Bathinda (rural) AAP MLA Amit Rattan, EASI Sushil Kumar and another police personnel posted at IG office, Rohtak, on the charges of abetment of suicide and criminal conspiracy.

Kumar, a 2001-batch IPS officer, who was posted as IG, police training centre, Rohtak on September 25 last, had shot himself dead at his residence in Chandigarh, on October 7 and accused in his ``suicide note’’ nine senior serving IPS officers, including the DGP Sharujeet Kapur, (now removed) Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, a retired IPS officer and three retired IAS officers, of ``caste-based discrimination, public humiliation, targeted mental harassment and atrocities’’ for the suicide. Kumar belonged to the SC community.

Read Also
ASI Who Arrested Haryana IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar’s Aide Found Dead - VIDEO
article-image

Kumar’s post-mortem was conducted at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Wednesday morning after the family finally gave its consent after the government assured of a fair probe, action against all the erring officials and DGP Kapur was sent on leave. DGP Kapur was replaced by 1992-batch IPS officer O P Singh during Kapur's leave period. The government also removed Bijarniya from the post.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Assam Cabinet Approves Permanent ‘Samadhi Kshetra’ At Sonapur In Honour Of Zubeen Garg

Assam Cabinet Approves Permanent ‘Samadhi Kshetra’ At Sonapur In Honour Of Zubeen Garg

Bihar Elections 2025: Battle Of Bahubalis In Mokama As Anant Singh Faces Surajbhan’s Wife Veena...

Bihar Elections 2025: Battle Of Bahubalis In Mokama As Anant Singh Faces Surajbhan’s Wife Veena...

Nitish Surprises A 'Complacent' BJP By Taking A Tough Position On Seat-Sharing

Nitish Surprises A 'Complacent' BJP By Taking A Tough Position On Seat-Sharing

Chhattisgarh News: 140 Hardcore Maoists, Including Top Leaders, Surrender In Bastar

Chhattisgarh News: 140 Hardcore Maoists, Including Top Leaders, Surrender In Bastar

Haryana: ASI Lathar’s Last Rites Performed With Police Honours - VIDEO

Haryana: ASI Lathar’s Last Rites Performed With Police Honours - VIDEO