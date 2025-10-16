Chhattisgarh News: 140 Hardcore Maoists, Including Top Leaders, Surrender In Bastar

Photo of local journalist Ankur with Naxal cadres going to surrender

Bastar: In the country's highly disturbed zone Bastar division of Chhattisgarh state, 140 hard core Maoists have surrendered before security forces with their arms and ammunition. Among the top leaders who surrender before police include Rupesh, a DKSZCM (Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee member), was active in the Maad Division and Indravati Area Committee areas.

Rupesh is a spokesperson for the Naxalites and a hardcore Naxalite. Other top leaders who accompanied Rupesh include one Central Committee member (CCM), two Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee members (DKSZCM), 15 Divisional Committee members (DVCM), one Maad DVC, and 121 other Maoist cadres.

On October 15th, more than 50 Naxalites surrendered in Kanker district in Kamteda BSF camp including top leader Raju Salam, Commander Prasad, and Meena.

The wave of mass surrender of armed naxals triggered in Chhattisgarh following the surrender of top Naxalite and Politburo member Mojulla Venugopal Rao, alias Bhupati in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, along with 60 other associates.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

All these hard Maoists who surrendered were claimed to be associated with the Bhupati factions. Meanwhile, dreadful platoon number Hidma and his supporters are still at large in the jungles of Chhattisgarh.

Sources informed that the Naxals outfits were in touch with the police through various mediating channels and when it was confirmed that they had to surrender, a transportation set up was put in place. All the Naxals who wanted to surrender by marching through jungles crossed the Indravati River in boats then transported into the Bijapur police station amid heavy tight security. Heavy deployment of security forces was made to have full proof transportation. It has been also claimed that after this mass surrender the entire Maad division will be vacant.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on his X handle that Abujhmad and North Bastar in Chhattisgarh have been declared completely free of Naxalite violence today. Now, only a few Naxalite groups remain in South Bastar, whom our security forces will soon eliminate. In two days, 258 Naxalites have surrendered.

Amit Shah wrote on the social media site X that since the BJP government was formed in Chhattisgarh in January 2024, 2,100 Naxalites have surrendered, 1,785 have been arrested, and 477 have been neutralized. This reflects our determination to root out Naxalism before March 31, 2026.

However in this case, official mass surrender will be taken in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai on Friday. In order to take stock of the situation, State Home Minister Vijay Sharma has arrived in Jagdalpur.

Box: As per the Union Home Ministry. The number of Naxalite-affected districts in the country has now dropped from 18 to 11. In Chhattisgarh, the number of the most affected Naxal districts has dropped from six to three. Now, only Bijapur, Sukma, and Narayanpur in Chhattisgarh are counted as most Naxal affected districts