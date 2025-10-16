Govt To Give Job To ASI’s Widow, Fund Kids’ Education: Manohar Lal Khattar - VIDEO

Khattar met Lathar’s family members at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak |

Chandigarh: Union minister and former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar who visited the bereaved family members of the deceased ASI Sandeep Lathar in Rohtak on Thursday, assured them that the state BJP government would provide a job to ASI Lathar’s widow besides funding children’s education.

Khattar met Lathar’s family members at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak where Lathar’s post mortem was conducted by a board of doctors the entire procedure of which was videographed. Subsequently, his body was taken to Lathar’s native village Julana in Jind district.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Body of the deceased ASI was brought to the PGIMS late Wednesday night after his family permitted the police to take the possession of the body following registration of an FIR in connection with Lathar’s suicide case.

Notably, Lathar, 41, had made serious charges against the late senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, his family and subordinates and the family of deceased ASI demanded an FIR against all those named in the suicide note and the video before handing his body for the autopsy.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Rohtak police had on Wednesday booked Kumar’s wife and IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, her brother and Bathinda (rural) AAP MLA Amit Rattan, EASI Sushil Kumar and another police personnel posted at IG office, Rohtak, on the charges of abetment of suicide and criminal conspiracy.

Kumar, a 2001-batch IPS officer, who was posted as IG, police training centre, Rohtak on September 25 last, had shot himself dead at his residence in Chandigarh, on October 7 and accused in his ``suicide note’’ nine senior serving IPS officers, including the DGP Sharujeet Kapur, SP Narendra Bijarniya, a retired IPS officer and three retired IAS officers, of ``caste-based discrimination, public humiliation, targeted mental harassment and atrocities’’ for the suicide. Kumar belonged to the SC community.

Interacting with newspersons later, Khattar termed both the deaths of IG Y Puran Kumar on October 7 and ASI Lathar on October 14, as unfortunate and urged people not to make it an issue of caste or community. Stating that a fair investigation will be conducted in both the cases, he said that the police will probe the reasons and circumstances behind both the cases.

On Wednesday, chief minister Nayab Saini visited the bereaved family and assured the family of justice.