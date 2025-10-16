Punjab: DIG Ropar Harcharan Singh Bhullar Arrested By CBI In Corruption Case

MOHALI: Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar, posted as DIG of Ropar Range-which includes Mohali, Ropar, and Fatehgarh Sahib districts was arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a corruption case from his Mohali office on Thursday.

According to reports, DIG was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 5 lakh as bribe from a complainant based in Fatehgarh Sahib.

The complainant claimed that the DIG demanded a large sum of money to settle a case and summoned him to the Mohali office to pay the first instalment.

Based on this information, CBI agents carried out a raid and arrested him on the spot.