 Punjab: DIG Ropar Harcharan Singh Bhullar Arrested By CBI In Corruption Case
The complainant claimed that the DIG demanded a large sum of money to settle a case and summoned him to the Mohali office to pay the first installment.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 03:20 PM IST
article-image

MOHALI: Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar, posted as DIG of Ropar Range-which includes Mohali, Ropar, and Fatehgarh Sahib districts was arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a corruption case from his Mohali office on Thursday.

According to reports, DIG was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 5 lakh as bribe from a complainant based in Fatehgarh Sahib.

