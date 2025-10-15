Maharashtra Crime: CBI Arrests Nashik CGST Superintendent For Accepting ₹5 Lakh Bribe; ₹19 Lakh Cash Recovered During Searches

CBI arrests Nashik CGST Superintendent while accepting ₹5 lakh bribe; ₹19 lakh cash recovered during searches | Representative Pic

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Superintendent, CGST & Central Excise, Nashik in a bribery case, agency officials said on Wednesday. The agency officials also recovered cash of Rs 19 lakh during searches.

Accused Identified as Nashik CGST Superintendent

The arrested public servant has been identified as Hari Prakash Sharma, Superintendent, CGST & Central Excise, Nashik Commissionerate, Nashik.

Demand and Trap Operation

The CBI had registered the instant case on Tuesday against the said accused on allegations that the accused initially demanded undue advantage of Rs 50 lakh for not taking any legal action against the complainant in the IGST input matter of a private company which was subsequently reduced to Rs 22 lakhs by him.

It was also alleged that the accused directed the complainant to deliver Rs 5 lakh on Tuesday and remaining Rs 17 lakhs on October 17. CBI laid a trap on Tuesday and caught the accused red-handed outside his office at Nashik while accepting undue advantage of Rs. 5 lakh from the complainant.

Cash and Documents Recovered

Searches were conducted at the residential and official premises of the accused which led to recovery of Rs 19 lakh in cash and incriminating documents. The arrested accused was produced before the jurisdictional court at Pune on Wednesday. The court remanded the accused to CBI custody for two days.

