Mumbai Bribery Case: Special CBI Court Grants Bail To Customs Superintendent Accused Of Corruption Amid Health Concerns

CBI court allows bail to Superintendent of Customs Krishan Kumar amid health concerns in bribery case | Representative Photo

Mumbai: The special CBI court has granted bail to a Superintendent of Customs arrested on corruption charges, ruling that bail cannot be denied solely because custodial interrogation was not conducted due to his health.

Medical Condition Influences Court Decision

Krishan Kumar was accused of demanding and accepting Rs 10.20 lakh in bribes from a Customs House Agent firm for facilitating cargo clearance. He had recently undergone kidney surgery, was de-stented in July, and complained of severe post-operative pain and passing blood in urine.

CBI Contended Illness Was Exaggerated

While CBI argued Kumar exaggerated his illness to avoid interrogation and conceal his seniors’ involvement, the court noted his medical condition required attention. The court said that the health of an accused is a crucial factor and allowed bail, affirming he can receive necessary treatment while in judicial custody.