 Mumbai Bribery Case: Special CBI Court Grants Bail To Customs Superintendent Accused Of Corruption Amid Health Concerns
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Bribery Case: Special CBI Court Grants Bail To Customs Superintendent Accused Of Corruption Amid Health Concerns

Mumbai Bribery Case: Special CBI Court Grants Bail To Customs Superintendent Accused Of Corruption Amid Health Concerns

The special CBI court has granted bail to a Superintendent of Customs arrested on corruption charges, ruling that bail cannot be denied solely because custodial interrogation was not conducted due to his health.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 05:33 AM IST
article-image
CBI court allows bail to Superintendent of Customs Krishan Kumar amid health concerns in bribery case | Representative Photo

Mumbai: The special CBI court has granted bail to a Superintendent of Customs arrested on corruption charges, ruling that bail cannot be denied solely because custodial interrogation was not conducted due to his health.

Medical Condition Influences Court Decision

Krishan Kumar was accused of demanding and accepting Rs 10.20 lakh in bribes from a Customs House Agent firm for facilitating cargo clearance. He had recently undergone kidney surgery, was de-stented in July, and complained of severe post-operative pain and passing blood in urine.

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Read Also
Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Orders De-Freezing Of Ex-J&K Minister Haseeb Drabu’s Bank Accounts,...
article-image

CBI Contended Illness Was Exaggerated

While CBI argued Kumar exaggerated his illness to avoid interrogation and conceal his seniors’ involvement, the court noted his medical condition required attention. The court said that the health of an accused is a crucial factor and allowed bail, affirming he can receive necessary treatment while in judicial custody.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug

Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug

Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs

Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs

Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy...

Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy...

Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged...

Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged...