Maharashtra Youth Helps Woman Deliver Baby At Ayodhya Railway Station; NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar Shares Video

Ahilyanagar/Ayodhya: A young man from the Karjat Jamkhed constituency, Vikas Bendre, has set a unique example of humanity and presence of mind after he successfully performed the safe delivery of a pregnant woman in acute labour pain at the Ayodhya Railway Station. Karjat Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar shared a video on social media on Thursday appreciating the young man. The video, currently going viral, is getting a massive response from netizens, all praising the efforts.

Watch Video:

With absolutely no prior medical experience, Bendre accomplished this feat by video-calling a doctor friend. He meticulously followed his friend's instructions with swiftness and courage. Thanks to Vikas's daring and timely intervention, both the mother and the baby were saved. While MLA Rohit Pawar publicly praised his actions, many on social media are hailing him as the 'Marathi Rancho', referencing the innovative protagonist from the Bollywood movie 3 Idiots.

According to available information, the incident occurred as Vikas Bendre was at the Ayodhya Railway Station. He was preparing to return to Maharashtra after having darshan of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. He noticed a woman writhing in unbearable pain. There was no doctor available on the platform to assist her. Also, an ambulance could not be secured in time to transport the critical woman to a hospital. Unable to bear the sight of the woman's grave condition, Vikas decided to take charge. He immediately initiated a video call with his friend, a practising doctor.

Following the step-by-step guidance and instructions provided by his doctor friend over the video call, Vikas proceeded to execute the delivery process calmly and courageously. He did this without wasting a single second. His remarkable presence of mind, despite his lack of medical training, ensured the pregnant woman was relieved from her intense pain. She gave birth safely.

Upon learning of this extraordinary act, Karjat Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar from the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) posted a video praising Vikas on his social media platform.

Congratulating Vikas wholeheartedly, MLA Pawar stated, "Here, he has shown that humanity is the true religion, irrespective of caste or creed. I sincerely appreciate his courage and the presence of mind he displayed during the incident." Vikas’s contribution has garnered widespread attention, and social media users are now popularly calling him the 'Marathi Rancho'.