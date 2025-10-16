Pune: Pet Shop Owner & Employees Booked Over Dog’s Death In Kalyani Nagar | Pixabay (Representational photo)

Pune: A dog died last month after it was kept at a pet shop for grooming purposes. After the dog was dead, its owner alleged that it was ignorance and recklessness by the pet shop's owner and his staff that led to the death of her furry friend. A young woman living in elite-level housing in Kalyani Nagar has complained to the Yerawada Police Station.

Yerawada Police have registered a case against the owner and staff of Vetic Pet Clinic in Kalyani Nagar. Charges include relevant sections of the BNS and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960.

According to police reports, on September 28, the young woman gave her dog to the Vetic Pet Shop for grooming and other maintenance. The woman alleges that while her dog was being bathed, the soaps and materials used to bathe him were toxic. The dog started vomiting and felt unconscious. Before medical attention was given to it, the dog died.

Vetic Pet Clinic provides grooming and wellness for domestic animals, including dogs, cats and others. It's a famous spot for people living in Kalyani Nagar, Yerawada, Bund Garden and nearby to take their pets there. Overall the Google reviews and other sources say this place is preferred by many pet owners.



The woman alleges it was the negligence of the pet shop owner and its staff. Yerawada Police are investigating the matter further.