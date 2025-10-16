 Pune: Pet Shop Owner & Employees Booked Over Dog’s Death In Kalyani Nagar
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Pet Shop Owner & Employees Booked Over Dog’s Death In Kalyani Nagar

Pune: Pet Shop Owner & Employees Booked Over Dog’s Death In Kalyani Nagar

Yerawada Police have registered a case against the owner and staff of Vetic Pet Clinic in Kalyani Nagar. Charges include relevant sections of the BNS and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 03:00 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Pet Shop Owner & Employees Booked Over Dog’s Death In Kalyani Nagar | Pixabay (Representational photo)

Pune: A dog died last month after it was kept at a pet shop for grooming purposes. After the dog was dead, its owner alleged that it was ignorance and recklessness by the pet shop's owner and his staff that led to the death of her furry friend. A young woman living in elite-level housing in Kalyani Nagar has complained to the Yerawada Police Station.

Yerawada Police have registered a case against the owner and staff of Vetic Pet Clinic in Kalyani Nagar. Charges include relevant sections of the BNS and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960.

According to police reports, on September 28, the young woman gave her dog to the Vetic Pet Shop for grooming and other maintenance. The woman alleges that while her dog was being bathed, the soaps and materials used to bathe him were toxic. The dog started vomiting and felt unconscious. Before medical attention was given to it, the dog died.

Read Also
Pune: 88-Year-Old Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹19.80 Lakh By Cyber Crooks Posing As Officials In...
article-image

Vetic Pet Clinic provides grooming and wellness for domestic animals, including dogs, cats and others. It's a famous spot for people living in Kalyani Nagar, Yerawada, Bund Garden and nearby to take their pets there. Overall the Google reviews and other sources say this place is preferred by many pet owners.

FPJ Shorts
Infosys Q2 Net Profit Rises 13.2% To ₹7,364 Crore; Revenue Up 8.6%, Interim Dividend ₹23 per Share
Infosys Q2 Net Profit Rises 13.2% To ₹7,364 Crore; Revenue Up 8.6%, Interim Dividend ₹23 per Share
Wipro's Q2 Profit Dips 2.5% Sequentially To ₹3,246 Crore; Revenue Rises Marginally
Wipro's Q2 Profit Dips 2.5% Sequentially To ₹3,246 Crore; Revenue Rises Marginally
Rupee Jumps 21 Paise To Close At 87.87 Against US Dollar
Rupee Jumps 21 Paise To Close At 87.87 Against US Dollar
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Urges PM Modi To Raise Tamil Nadu Fishermen’s Plight With Visiting Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Urges PM Modi To Raise Tamil Nadu Fishermen’s Plight With Visiting Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya


The woman alleges it was the negligence of the pet shop owner and its staff. Yerawada Police are investigating the matter further.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: PMC Launches Microchipping Of Stray Dogs To Track Vaccination, Sterilisation Details

Pune: PMC Launches Microchipping Of Stray Dogs To Track Vaccination, Sterilisation Details

Pune: Diwali Rush Causes Traffic Gridlock In Bohri Ali Market Area, Residents Urge Police Action

Pune: Diwali Rush Causes Traffic Gridlock In Bohri Ali Market Area, Residents Urge Police Action

On World Anaesthesia Day, Expert Says: 'Patients Carefully Choose Surgeons But Never Inquire About...

On World Anaesthesia Day, Expert Says: 'Patients Carefully Choose Surgeons But Never Inquire About...

Pune: Pet Shop Owner & Employees Booked Over Dog’s Death In Kalyani Nagar

Pune: Pet Shop Owner & Employees Booked Over Dog’s Death In Kalyani Nagar

Nashik Road Jail Inmates Seen Consuming Drugs, Filming Reels In Viral Videos

Nashik Road Jail Inmates Seen Consuming Drugs, Filming Reels In Viral Videos