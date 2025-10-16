After 8-Month Delay, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Book Two For Cheating Freshers In Internship Scam In Bavdhan

Bavdhan Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: After over eight months of delay, Bavdhan Police have finally registered a case against the Data Tech Labs for duping multiple youths by promising to give them jobs. The case was registered late at night on Wednesday. Two people have been named as accused.

Abhishek Bhagwanrao Belekar (28, Navi Sangvi) has complained to Bavdhan Police Station. A case has been registered against Amit Andre and Hanumant Bhosale (both residents of Bavdhan). They have been charged under the BNS sections 316 (criminal breach of trust), 318 (cheating), and 3 (5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

According to police reports, Amit Andre, the CEO of the company, and his aide Hanumant Bhosale have hired many freshers and taken money valued from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. For this money paid, they promised them jobs and projects. After the money was taken, they used to get training. They were made to work on some projects free of cost. After their probation period ended after three months of training, they were not provided with jobs as promised.

A police official said, "Some of them got the job; some were given projects. But they didn't get paid as promised. The company made many of the freshers work for free for them. Over 10 people have come forward. We expect more to come forward."

The Free Press Journal had reported on this issue multiple times. In August, when contacted, accused Amit Andre had denied the allegations, calling them false. He had told the former employees of his company who were alleging all this to go through legal means.

One of the former employees had told The FPJ then, "I was hired in September 2024. They made me work for two months and gave me a stipend. I gave Rs 1.30 lakh to the company, but I didn’t get the promised job or projects. In the offer letter, they had claimed to give me a job. "

The complainants have been trying to file a complaint since 4th February of this year. When asked about why it took so much time for the case to get registered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Vishal Gaikwad told The FPJ, "This was a case of alleged financial fraud. Both sides were making accusations of some sort against each other. We thoroughly investigated the matter, and we have registered a case after the preliminary investigation. Bavdhan Police will investigate the matter further."

Modus Operandi Same As Flynaut SaaS Case Of Hinjawadi

DCP Vishal Gaikwad added that the modus operandi of this company is the same as Hinjawadi's Flynaut SaaS Private Limited. A case was registered against the Flynaut company in August. Both stories were reported at the same time by The FPJ, where the employees, the accused, and the police's side were covered.

Over 400 people had reached out to Hinjawadi Police Station, alleging fraud against the company. They were also duped in the same way the people were reportedly duped by Bavdhan's Data Tech Labs. Hinjawadi Police had made arrests as well at that time. Investigation is still ongoing in that case.