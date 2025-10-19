Human Wealth Over Material Wealth: The Pradnya Waghmare Way | Sourced

“Human wealth is the real wealth of any individual,” says Pradnya Waghmare, a visionary whose decades-long journey has left an indelible mark on the social sector. By understanding the emotions, needs and aspirations of people, she has spearheaded impactful projects, training programmes and innovative initiatives that have transformed the lives of millions. Her work, rooted in empathy and action, exemplifies how one person’s dedication can create ripples of change across communities.

Education and constitutional awareness

From 2015 to 2021, as the Chief Project Director at BARTI (Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute), Waghmare championed education and constitutional literacy. Under the Right to Education initiative, she facilitated the submission of 67,000 online applications, securing admissions for 13,000 children in high-quality schools. To foster constitutional awareness, she launched programmes like "Chalta Bolta Samvidhan" (Walking Talking Constitution), essay-writing competitions in schools and constitutional literacy drives. Beyond these efforts, she adopted 72 villages, making them constitutionally literate and empowering communities with awareness of their rights.

Environmental and social justice initiatives

Waghmare’s commitment to sustainability was evident in the tree plantation drives she conducted across all 36 districts and 358 talukas of Maharashtra. This initiative placed special focus on planting trees in crematoriums, blending environmental consciousness with social sensitivity. Her realisation about the benefits of the "Swadhar Yojana" of the government motivated her to deploy 470 personnel to ensure that students fully understood the scheme. A total of 98,000 students were made aware of the scheme in detail, out of which 23,000 were found eligible and received the benefits. She also conducted training programmes for women engaged as domestic workers (dhunibhandi kamgaar), empowering 1,000 women across six major districts. Additionally, she organised self-help group conventions, guiding women toward new opportunities and economic independence. Her comprehensive surveys, covering 8 lakh individuals, provided critical data to BARTI for targeted interventions.

Mahareshim Abhiyan and recognitions

Through the "Mahareshim Abhiyan", Waghmare mobilised 160 members of her workforce to reach out to around 60,000 farmers, spreading awareness about the benefits of silkworm rearing and registering 16,000 of them for government schemes. Her outstanding outreach and monitoring earned her two state-level awards. To commemorate Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s 125th birth anniversary, she collaborated with the Films Division to search their archives for documentary films featuring Dr BR Ambedkar. This painstaking work led to the production of 2,000 CDs, which were screened for 3.5 lakh students in schools across Maharashtra. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she organised 400 online programmes to celebrate Annabhau Sathe’s birth anniversary, keeping cultural legacies alive even in challenging times.

Charging political strategy

From January 2022 to December 2024, Waghmare provided her professional expertise as an advisor and consultant to the MPCC President. In this role, she constructed a robust social strategy to widen the party’s presence at the grassroots level. She conducted a baseline survey to strengthen the party’s outreach and trained thousands of workers at the district and taluka levels. Her concept of "Gaavn Tithe Congress" (Congress at the grassroots) enabled her to galvanise over 1 lakh new members for the party. Out of these, 3,180 office-bearers were appointed at the taluka and district levels, playing a crucial role in the deep penetration of the party’s campaign during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which resulted in the unprecedented victory of 13 MPs. She was not actively involved in the Vidhan Sabha elections due to the end of her tenure.

Trisharan Foundation and community empowerment

In 2017, Pradnya founded the Trisharan Enlightenment Foundation, which became a platform for transformative initiatives. During the COVID-19 crisis, her "Ek Aathvan Aplya Dari" (Green Portals of Memories) campaign encouraged the planting of 72,000 trees in memory of those who lost their lives to the pandemic, symbolising hope and remembrance. Through the DWEEP (Domestic Workers’ Education & Enlightenment Programme), she has trained 3,000 domestic workers to enhance their skills and improve their social, economic and educational prospects. She also introduced training programmes for child caretakers and elder caretakers, empowering over 1,000 women. Inspired by Jhalkari Bai, the bodyguard of Rani Lakshmibai, she trained 1,000 women to work as lady security guards, fostering self-reliance and dignity.

Menstrual hygiene and tribal development

Under the Trisharan Foundation, Waghmare addressed the issue of menstrual hygiene by training 20,000 girls across Maharashtra. Her outstanding and daring work in the Naxal-affected Etapalli taluka of Gadchiroli deserves special mention. She personally conducted menstrual hygiene workshops for 2,000 tribal girls in the area, dispelling myths and breaking taboos. This initiative also led to the demolition of 140 kurma houses, a cruel traditional practice. For the tribals working in the mines at Surajgad, she designed and implemented behavioural and personality development training for 5,000 workers, enhancing their professional and personal growth. Additionally, she prepared a needs assessment report for 1,400 families across 21 villages in Etapalli taluka, laying the groundwork for targeted community development.

The essence of human wealth

Waghmare’s concept of human wealth is a philosophy born from her lived experiences. It emphasises aligning emotions, needs and opportunities to create meaningful change in people’s lives. Every project she undertakes is designed with a deep understanding of community needs, connecting millions to her vision. Her work transcends traditional social service, weaving together education, environmental sustainability, gender empowerment and tribal development into a cohesive tapestry of progress.

Conclusion

Waghmare’s journey is a testament to the power of empathy-driven action. From ensuring educational rights to fostering constitutional literacy, from environmental conservation to empowering marginalised women and tribal communities, her contributions have reshaped the social landscape. Her philosophy of human wealth redefines wealth, not as monetary riches, but as the ability to uplift lives and inspire change. Her legacy serves as a beacon for those aspiring to make a difference in the social sector, proving that true impact lies in understanding and serving the human spirit.