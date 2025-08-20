Pune: Government Approves Two Stations Of Bibwewadi & Balaji Nagar On Katraj-Swargate Metro Line, Says Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol | File Photo

Pune: Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol, who is also a Member of Parliament from the Pune Lok Sabha Constituency, has announced that the Maharashtra Government has approved two new stations on the Katraj-Swargate Metro Line. These two stations will be built strategically in Bibwewadi and the Balaji Nagar area.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol, he said, "Approval Granted by Maharashtra State Government for Two New Metro Stations in Pune! Thank You, Mahayuti Government!" In the post, he shared a photo which stated that these new stations are going to be on the Katraj-Swargate line, namely Bibwewadi and Balaji Nagar Metro Stations.

The Katraj-Swargate Metro Line will be an extension of the already existing Purple Line of Pune Metro. It is a 5.46 km line and is going to be fully underground. It was approved in 2024 with the foundation stone laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually. Originally, three stations of Market Yard (Gultekdi), Padmavati, and Katraj were planned, but after citizens' demand, approval for Bibwewadi and Balaji Nagar was also granted.

Work for it is expected to begin soon. The project experienced some delays due to re-tendering and approval processes related to the station additions, but now with the stations' approval clear, work might start by the end of this year, reports claim.

Once completed, this line will connect Pune’s southern end at Katraj with Swargate, a major transit hub integrating metro, PMPML, and MSRTC bus services. Once the work is completed on the purple line, it will connect Katraj in Pune to Nigdi in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Two major PMPML bus depots of Katraj and Bhakti-Shakti will be connected by Pune Metro.