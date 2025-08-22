Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 Violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail Now?

Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan | File

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to former prime minister Imran Khan in eight cases connected to the May 9, 2023 violence. The three-judge bench of the court, comprising of Chief Justice Afridi along with Justices Shafi Siddiqui and Miangul Aurangzeb, announced the decision after hearing detailed arguments from Khan's lawyer Salman Safdar and Punjab's Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi, who appeard for the state.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) hailed the ruling, using the hashtag “Victory For Imran Khan” in its post on X.

Will Imran Khan Walk Out Of Jail Now?

According to PTI's international spokesperson, Zulfiqar Bukhari, Imran Khan still needs bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case to walk out of jail. "The Supreme Court has granted bail to Imran Khan for May 9th cases, now bail is needed for just one more case (Al Qadir case) for Mr Khan to come out of jail,” he said.

Imran Khan Reacts To Ruling

72-year-old Khan after the ruling said in a social media post "The end of this night of oppression in his country is near."

In his message to the nation and his party workers Khan said, “My message to the entire nation, to my workers and to the party leadership is that your captain is still standing tall with his head held high. Have no fear,” Khan said.

May 9 2023, Violence

Violence broke out after Imran Khan was arrested in Islamabad. PTI workers resorted to rioting and vandalism. After this legal action was taken against Khan and several senior leaders of the party for their alleged role in the riots.