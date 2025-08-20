'At Times He Used To Shout At Us': Wasim Akram On Former Skipper Imran Khan Being Tough On The Fielders

Image: ICC/X

Former Pakistan pace legend Wasim Akram paid tribute to former skipper Imran Khan, calling him as the greatest captain he ever played under. He also admitted that the skipper could be stern on the field, especially when it came to effort and attitude.

Speaking on Stick to Cricket, Akram said,"At times he used to shout at us because if you were lazy, fair enough. He was tough, but he was tough on the field. You give your 100%. If you don’t do well, he was okay with it," .

Akram spoke about the impact his former skipper had on his development both on and off the field. Akram also credited the 1992 World Cup-winning captain for shaping his career.

He said, "I think whatever I did as a cricketer, off the field, on the field, credit goes to him. He used to give us a lot of confidence. He led from the front. He had a belief in his own ability. He was a hardworking cricketer."

Wasim Akram prises Imran Khan

While Imran was often viewed as a naturally gifted player, Akram pointed out that his success came through sheer determination and relentless work ethic. Akram explained, "People used to say I'm very naturally talented. Skipper wasn't talented. He worked hard. Remember he changed his bowling action. From 76, exactly. Changing even a little bit of action can take months, it might not happen. But he did change his action. He was so determined,".

According to Akram, Imran’s constant pursuit of self-improvement and his high standards set a powerful example for the rest of the squad. His approach ensured no room for complacency, and every player was expected to match his intensity and dedication.

He added, "I mean he was the best captain I played under. He used to give confidence to every one of us,".