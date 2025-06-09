 '99 World Cup Ka Badla Liya Hai': Wasim Akram’s Statue At Niaz Stadium In Hyderabad Becomes Meme Material
Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 10:11 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

A statue meant to honour legendary Pakistani fast bowler Wasim Akram has unexpectedly become a laughing stock on social media. The statue which was unveiled at Niaz Stadium in Hyderabad, Pakistan had an odd resemblance, triggering a meme fest on social media.

The statue attempts to capture Akram in his classic left-arm bowling pose from the 1999 World Cup, but its distorted facial features have drawn comparisons to everything except the iconic pacer himself.

Although the statue was officially revealed in April 2025, it recently gained traction online, with users on X (formerly Twitter) flooding timelines with reactions ranging from disbelief to outright laughter.

Wasi Akram's glorius cricket career

Wasim Akram's status in the cricketing world remains untouchable. With 414 Test wickets and 502 in ODIs, Akram is widely regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers in cricket history. His impact on Pakistan cricket from 1984 to 2003 was monumental, with his deadly swing and control terrorizing batting line-ups worldwide.

Following his retirement after the 2003 World Cup, Akram moved into coaching and commentary, contributing significantly to the development of fast bowling at both international and league levels.

Akram bats for Younis Khan to become Pakistan's head coach in Tests

Akram said Younis has the ability to improve the national team's performance in the longest format.

"I would say Younis is a very good option. He would be my choice but everything depends on his availability and what the Pakistan Cricket Board is thinking,” Akram said at the even here.

Younis has served as batting coach of the national team but had a run in with pacer Hasan Ali and also had issues with a few board officials before he resigned just six months after accepting a two-year contract in 2021.

