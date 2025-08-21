Secret US Air Force Jet Spotted Flying Over Area 51 By Photographer, Sparks Fresh UFO Speculations

A photographer has managed to document a rare glimpse of the US Air Force's secretive RAT55 aircraft operating above Area 51 in Nevada, the infamous location at the centre of numerous conspiracy theories. The Daily Mail reports that Michael Rokita captured grainy footage of the RAT55 from a distance of 26 miles whilst positioned on Tikaboo Peak, showing the aircraft conducting touch-and-go exercises before touching down on runway 32 and moving towards Hangar 18.

Hangar 18 at Area 51 has long been the subject of extensive speculation, with theories suggesting that the government uses the facility for secretive operations. Rumour has it that the hangar houses wreckage from UFO crashes and evidence of extraterrestrial beings, including alien technology. The facility is also thought to be connected to highly classified aerospace programmes, adding to the prevalent beliefs.

The RAT55 is a heavily modified aircraft designed to gather radar intelligence on stealth aircraft during flight operations, frequently collaborating with other clandestine programmes. The aircraft operates under the call sign "Sabre 98" and exclusively flies within restricted zones, including locations where it switches off its tracking systems and vanishes from radar detection.

The RAT55 can be recognised by its unique nose configuration and distinctive hump-backed silhouette. Its primary function involves evaluating the stealth performance of other aircraft whilst airborne, operating secretly in restricted zones with its transponder typically deactivated to prevent detection. This covert operation may have provided support for initiatives such as the RQ-80 drone programme.

According to reports, Rokita confirmed that the RAT55 uses the call sign 'Sabre 98,' providing concrete evidence linking the enigmatic aircraft to Area 51's secretive Hangar 18. Despite facing technical difficulties and challenging desert conditions, the photographer employed a Nikon P1000 camera alongside a specially adapted binocular-smartphone setup to capture images of the radar-testing aircraft.

The RAT55 is believed to assess the stealth capabilities of various aircraft, including the B-2 and B-21 Raider bombers. Its infrequent sightings and connection to Area 51 continue to fuel persistent conspiracy theories regarding the base's classified operations.

Historical Encounters

In April, reports emerged about Jerry Freeman, a cultural researcher who accidentally entered a restricted section of Area 51 and lived to recount his experience. Freeman had been searching for missing 1849 Gold Rush journals near the Nevada facility in 1996 when he infiltrated the area under cover of darkness.

Rather than discovering historical documents, he claimed he may have encountered an extraterrestrial craft, as reported to UFO investigator George Knapp.

"It appeared to be a dried lake bed to me, nothing more, but during the night it became something entirely different. I could distinctly observe what appeared to be security lighting around the perimeter, and I could see lights that opened and closed near the centre of the lake," Freeman told George Knapp.

For decades, Area 51 remained cloaked in mystery, with government officials refusing to acknowledge its existence. However, in 2013, the US government formally recognised the base's presence. Despite this acknowledgement, conspiracy theories regarding Area 51's supposed links to extraterrestrial life continue to flourish.