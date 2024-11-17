Pentagon Releases New Report On 757 UFO Sightings, Alien-Hunters Have Their Eyes Glued

Image for representation | Freepik

A new Pentagon report has listed hundreds of new UFOs or Unidentified Flying Objects (now officially called as Unidentified Aerial Phenomena or UAPs). As reported by the Associated Press, the Pentagon report includes things like misidentified balloons, satellites, birds along with some cases in which what was visible was not easily explained. Although the report said that there were no indications of the UAPs being of extraterrestrial origin, the report itself represents renewed public interest in the issue.

The report has been published just a day after US lawmakers called for greater transparency on the issue.

The current report has been made by All-Domain Anamoly Resolution Office (AARO) of the Pentagon. The office was created in the year 2022 to look into appearance of UAPs and similar cases.

“It is important to underscore that, to date, AARO has discovered no evidence of extraterrestrial beings, activity, or technology,” The department said in the report.

The Pentagon's broader aim to look into the UAPs is to ensure that there is no threat to USA's national security including that of its airspace. The efforts to look into such incidents are less directed at looking into the science fiction aspect.

In addition to incidents occurring within US airspace, the report has also covered 757 cases from around the world. These cases were reported to US authorities in the period May 1, 2023 to June 1, 2024.

There are also 272 incidents from before this time-frame. These incidents were not previously reported.