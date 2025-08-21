Uttar Pradesh News: Ghaziabad Woman Alleges Husband Wanted Her To Look Like Nora Fatehi, Files Dowry Harassment Case

Ghaziabad: A 26-year-old woman in Ghaziabad has accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment, physical abuse, and forcing her into an abortion. The shocking allegation: her husband wanted her to have a body like Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi and made her work out for hours every day.

Shanu, who married Shivam Ujjawal on March 6 this year, filed a complaint on August 14. She alleged her family spent over ₹76 lakh on the marriage, which includes jewellery worth ₹16 lakh, a Mahindra Scorpio worth ₹24 lakh, and ₹10 lakh in cash — but her ordeal began soon after the wedding.

According to the complaint, Shivam, a government school physical education teacher, forced her to exercise for three hours daily. “If I failed to work out, I was denied food. He called me fat and ugly, saying he deserved someone like Nora Fatehi,” Shanu alleged.

Her in-laws, she claimed, supported the abuse. “I was never allowed to close my bedroom door. My father-in-law would walk in at any time. When I complained about being hit, they demanded more cash and items from my parents instead of questioning him,” she said.

The complaint also details dowry demands for money, jewellery, and household appliances.

The most disturbing allegation came when Shanu became pregnant in May. Instead of celebrating, she says, her husband and sister-in-law forced her to take an abortion pill. “My husband told me if he cannot accept me, he would not accept my child,” she alleged.

By July, Shanu suffered severe bleeding and lost the baby. When she tried to return to her marital home later that month, she says she was denied entry and her jewellery and clothes were withheld.

She is now staying with her parents and has sought a full investigation into charges of dowry harassment, physical assault, abetment to miscarriage, and threats of divorce.

Police said they have received the complaint and are probing the matter.