‘Why Doesn’t Mumbai Get 10x Of Current Capacity Of Local Trains?’ Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma Asks, Internet Reacts

'Why Can't Mumbai Get More Local Trains?' Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma Asks, Internet Reacts

Mumbai, 29 September: Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of Paytm, has stirred a debate on social media after questioning why Mumbai cannot expand its local train capacity tenfold. Sharing a video on X of commuters boarding a moving train, Sharma asked, “Totally academic question: Why doesn’t Mumbai get 10x of the current capacity of local trains?”

Totally academic question:

Why doesn’t Mumbai get 10x of the current capacity of local trains?



pic.twitter.com/7JlElPx8qe — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) September 28, 2025

His post highlighted the everyday struggle of millions of Mumbaikars who depend on the suburban rail network, often called the city’s lifeline.

Netizens Weigh In

The post quickly went viral, with users sharing a mix of technical explanations, personal frustrations, and social observations.

One user pointed out that frequency already runs at its peak, “Every 3-5 minutes, there’s a train. Platform sizes and Mumbai’s topography limit the number of coaches and tracks.” Another added that rather than expanding Mumbai endlessly, the focus should be on building better cities across India.

Glad, you asked:



1. There’s a cap on frequency. Every 3-5 minutes, there’s a train.



2. Coaches can be limited because of the platform sizes.



3. Tracks are limited because of Mumbai’s topography



Instead of making Mumbai better, time to create better cities for our population — Raunak (@Yes_ThatGuy) September 28, 2025

Suggestions Beyond More Trains

Some argued that overcrowding is not unique to Mumbai. A commuter wrote, “Trains run every two minutes in Mumbai, but rush hour is chaotic. New York and Tokyo face similar crowds, but people don’t board moving trains as doors remain shut. Staggered office hours could be one solution.”

Others stressed that demand peaks only during certain hours, making massive investment unviable. “Even Tokyo sees overcrowded metros despite world-class systems,” a user noted.

Trains run every 2 minutes in Mumbai, an overpopulated city. Rush hour is chaotic. Similar scenes occur in New York and Tokyo, but people don't shove or board as doors are closed while train is moving . One option is to advise companies to stagger office hours to ease the rush. — SC (@shaileshchandel) September 28, 2025

Questions of Accountability

Another section of the discussion took aim at governance. “Because rich people don’t ask tough questions to the government,” one user wrote, suggesting that influential voices should hold authorities accountable for infrastructure gaps.

I led the Yatri app from 0-1 (Indian Railways Official Mumbai Local app)



Worked with the DRMs of both CR and WR for implementing Live location of these trains in the app. This was the first time I had respect for any government division!



Have seen first hand how difficult it… — Nabil Kazi (@nQaze) September 29, 2025

Former Yatri App Lead Adds Perspective

Adding depth to the debate, Nabil Kazi, ex-founding member of the Yatri app, praised the Indian Railways for its complex operations. He explained how difficult it is to add even 4–5 trains daily. “One rake makes 10–15 trips, amounting to 2,000 trips on Central Railway alone. Multiply that for Western Railway, and you see the scale. Mumbai locals are truly a work of art,” Kazi said.

