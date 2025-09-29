‘Why Doesn’t Mumbai Get 10x Of Current Capacity Of Local Trains?’ Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma Asks, Internet Reacts

Mumbai, 29 September: Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of Paytm, has stirred a debate on social media after questioning why Mumbai cannot expand its local train capacity tenfold. Sharing a video on X of commuters boarding a moving train, Sharma asked, “Totally academic question: Why doesn’t Mumbai get 10x of the current capacity of local trains?”
His post highlighted the everyday struggle of millions of Mumbaikars who depend on the suburban rail network, often called the city’s lifeline.
Netizens Weigh In
The post quickly went viral, with users sharing a mix of technical explanations, personal frustrations, and social observations.
One user pointed out that frequency already runs at its peak, “Every 3-5 minutes, there’s a train. Platform sizes and Mumbai’s topography limit the number of coaches and tracks.” Another added that rather than expanding Mumbai endlessly, the focus should be on building better cities across India.
Suggestions Beyond More Trains
Some argued that overcrowding is not unique to Mumbai. A commuter wrote, “Trains run every two minutes in Mumbai, but rush hour is chaotic. New York and Tokyo face similar crowds, but people don’t board moving trains as doors remain shut. Staggered office hours could be one solution.”
Others stressed that demand peaks only during certain hours, making massive investment unviable. “Even Tokyo sees overcrowded metros despite world-class systems,” a user noted.
Questions of Accountability
Another section of the discussion took aim at governance. “Because rich people don’t ask tough questions to the government,” one user wrote, suggesting that influential voices should hold authorities accountable for infrastructure gaps.
Former Yatri App Lead Adds Perspective
Adding depth to the debate, Nabil Kazi, ex-founding member of the Yatri app, praised the Indian Railways for its complex operations. He explained how difficult it is to add even 4–5 trains daily. “One rake makes 10–15 trips, amounting to 2,000 trips on Central Railway alone. Multiply that for Western Railway, and you see the scale. Mumbai locals are truly a work of art,” Kazi said.
